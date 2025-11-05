Motorola Edge 70 was launched in select global markets on Wednesday. The newest addition to the Edge series comes in three colourways, and it has a slim and light profile. The Motorola Edge 70 is 5.99mm thick and weighs 159g, giving it a sleek profile comparable to smartphones like the iPhone Air and Galaxy S25 Edge. It runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, alongside 12GB of RAM. The Motorola Edge 70 has a 6.67-inch pOLED display and a 50-megapixel selfie camera. The Motorola Edge 70 houses a 4,800mAh Silicon-Carbon battery with support for 68W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

Motorola Edge 70 Price

The Motorola Edge 70 is priced at GBP 700 (roughly Rs. 80,000) in the UK. It is offered in Pantone Bronze Green, Pantone Lily Pad and Gadget Grey colour options. It will be available in Europe and the Middle East with a starting price of EUR 799 (81,000).

Motorola confirmed that the Motorola Edge 70 will arrive in select markets around the world soon.

Motorola Edge 70 Specifications

The Dual SIM (Nano SIM + eSIM) Motorola Edge 70 runs on Android 16, and it is confirmed to receive security updates until June 2031. It features a 6.67-inch pOLED super HD (1,220×2,712 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 446ppi pixel density, and 20:09 aspect ratio. The display supports HDR10+ content, up to 300Hz touch sampling rate and is touted to deliver up to 4,500 nits peak brightness. The screen has Gorilla Glass 7i protection as well.

The Motorola Edge 70 runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. For optics, the handset has a 50-megapixel primary rear camera (f/1.8) with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera (f/2.0) with a dedicated 3-in-1 light sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is a 50-megapixel front-facing camera.

Motorola Edge 70

Photo Credit: Motorola

Connectivity options on the Motorola Edge 70 include 5G, Bluetooth, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, LTEPP, Galileo, NFC, USB Type-C port, and Wi-Fi 6E. The handset has dual stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, proximity, and SAR sensor.

The Motorola Edge 70 features an in-display fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock feature. It comes with Motorola's ThinkShield security. It has an aircraft-grade aluminium build with MIL-STD-810H durability certification. The handset offers IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance.

The Motorola Edge 70 houses a 4,800mAh Silicon-Carbon battery with support for 68W wired and 15W wireless charging. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 29 hours of continuous video playback and up to 66 hours of music streaming time on a single charge. It measures 159×74×5.99mm and weighs 159g.

With a 5.99mm profile, the Motorola Edge 70 debuts as one of the company's slimmest smartphones. If it is launched in India, it could compete with more expensive smartphones like the iPhone Air and Galaxy S25 Edge. In India, the iPhone Air starts at Rs. 1,19,900 for the base model, while the Galaxy S25 Edge is priced at Rs. 1,09,999.