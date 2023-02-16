Technology News

Huawei Watch Buds 2-in-1 Smartwatch With Inbuilt TWS Earbuds Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei Watch Buds are priced at GBP 449.99 (roughly Rs. 45,000).

Updated: 16 February 2023 16:26 IST
Photo Credit: Huawei

The Huawei Watch Buds have an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance

Highlights
  • Huawei Watch Buds will go on sale in the UK from March 1
  • The smartwatch is claimed to have a 3-day battery life
  • The earbuds feature adaptive identification technology

Huawei Watch Buds have been launched in the United Kingdom. This includes a smartwatch that stores a pair of true-wireless stereo (TWS) earphones under the dial. The earbuds are stored under a pop-cover and have a magnetic attachment system for easy storage. The smartwatch also has a 3D curved glass exterior and a leather strap. The Huawei Watch Buds include all-day health and fitness management features like 24/7 heart rate alerts, a smart SpO2 tracker, and Huawei TruSleep 3.0 technology. The smartwatch is claimed to have a battery life of up to three days, whereas the earbuds are said to last for up to four hours.

Huawei Watch Buds price, availability

The Huawei Watch Buds are priced at GBP 449.99 (roughly Rs. 45,000). There is a single black current variant, which is available to pre-order in the UK. This Huawei product will go on sale in the country starting from March 1.

Huawei Watch Buds specifications, features

Huawei Watch Buds include a smartwatch that is capable of storing a pair of TWS earbuds. The smartwatch has a 1.43-inch AMOLED colour touchscreen with a 466x466 pixels resolution. It is equipped with 6-axis inertial sensors (acceleration sensor and gyroscope sensor), optical heart rate sensor 5.0, ambient optical sensor, hall effect sensor, capacitive sensor, and bone conduction component (VACC).

The smartwatch is said to have a three-day battery life and comes with Bluetooth support. It has an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance. The pop-up cover opens to reveal the earbuds' storage with an attachable magnetic design. The earbuds have an adaptive identification technology that automatically detects the left or ride side and perform accordingly.

The earbuds are equipped with full-range planar diaphragm units for rich audio texture. They are also fitted with inbuilt microphones and include AI noise cancellation for crystal-clear calls. The earbuds are claimed to offer up to 40 hours of music playback with noise cancellation disabled. Finally, the Huawei Watch Buds are compatible with phones running Android 7.0 or later, EMUI 12.0 or later, and iOS 9.0 or later.

