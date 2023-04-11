Technology News

Huawei Enjoy 60X Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Come With 7,000mAh Battery

Huawei Enjoy 60X was also surfaced on TENAA revealing its design renders.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 April 2023 17:54 IST
Photo Credit: Huawei China

Huawei Enjoy 60X will be the latest in Enjoy 60 series (pictured)

  • Huawei Enjoy 60X will reportedly feature a 6.95 inch display
  • The handset’s specifications have emerged on Weibo
  • Huawei Enjoy 60X is likely to debut on April 17 in China

Huawei Enjoy 60X, the new addition to Enjoy 60 that was launched in the Chinese market last month, is expected to debut this month. The company is yet to reveal anything on the upcoming smartphone, but a tipster has leaked some of the key specifications of the purported handset on Weibo. It is likely to come with a large battery and feature a 6.95-inch display. Earlier, the design renders of Huawei Enjoy 60X were also leaked via TENAA listing.

A tipster via a Weibo post, has tipped that the purported Huawei Enjoy 60X will be equipped with a 7,000mAh battery and sport a 6.95-inch display. He has also shared that the phone could be launched on April 17. Other than these, the tipster hasn't leaked any details. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is also yet to reveal any details on the smartphone.

However, a previous report by Huawei Central spotted the Huawei Enjoy 60X on TENAA. The listing reportedly included design renders of the phone. The renders suggest that the phone could come with a circular camera module. Additionally, the phone is said to have bezels and a selfie camera on the top right side. Also, the phone is reported to have two physical buttons on the right side and a button on the left side. The leaked renders also reportedly show Huawei branding on the back.

Meanwhile, Huawei has launched the Huawei P60 series last month in China. The series comprise of three models - Huawei P60, Huawei P60 Pro and Huawei P60 Art. All three handsets feature 6.7-inch LTPO OLED displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphones are powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoCs. The Huawei P60 and Huawei P60 Pro house 4,815mAh batteries whereas Huawei P60 Art has a slightly bigger 5,100mAh battery.

For optics, the Huawei P60 features a triple camera setup led by a 48-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). There is a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 12-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor with OIS. Huawei P60 Pro, on the other hand, ships with two 48-megapixel sensors with OIS, and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. 

 

Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
