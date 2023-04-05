Huawei P60 and Huawei P60 Pro were recently launched in China with 4G connectivity only. However, the phones can now support 5G connectivity thanks to a newly launched case. A Chinese electronics maker has introduced cases for both handsets that bring support for 5G. The case comes in a metal gray color and is made with PU material. It offers dual mode 5G SA and NSA frequency bands.

According to a report by Huawei Central, Soyealink has launched a case for the Huawei P60 and P60 Pro, which will not only offer 5G connectivity on the handsets, but also comes with an inbuilt charging port offering up to 88W fast charging support. The case is made from high-quality PU material and is available in a metal grey colour. It offers dual mode 5G SA and NSA frequency bands. Once connected to the phones, the case will enable on-screen 5G management instructions.

Notably, the case works only with eSIM and does not offer 5G support on the physical SIM card.

Huawei P60 and Huawei P60 Pro support dual SIM 4G connectivity. The phones were launched recently in China. They feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,220 x 2,700 pixels) OLED LTPO display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate, and 1440Hz high-frequency PWM dimming. The phones are powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4G SoC and run on HarmonyOS 3.1.

The phones ship with a triple rear camera setup with LED flash. The Huawei P60 has a 48-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 12-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor with OIS. On the other hand, the Huawei P60 Pro has two 48-megapixel sensors with OIS and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. For selfies and video calls, both phones have a 13-megapixel sensor at the front.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.