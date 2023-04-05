Technology News

Huawei P60, Huawei P60 Pro Gets 5G Connectivity With This Case: Report

Huawei P60 and P60 Pro 5G case only works with eSIM.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 April 2023 15:57 IST
Huawei P60, Huawei P60 Pro Gets 5G Connectivity With This Case: Report

Huawei P60 and P60 Pro are powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Highlights
  • The 5G case for Huawei P60 and P60 Pro is made by Soyealink
  • The case is available in a metal gray color
  • Huawei P60 and P60 Pro only offer 4G support

Huawei P60 and Huawei P60 Pro were recently launched in China with 4G connectivity only. However, the phones can now support 5G connectivity thanks to a newly launched case. A Chinese electronics maker has introduced cases for both handsets that bring support for 5G. The case comes in a metal gray color and is made with PU material. It offers dual mode 5G SA and NSA frequency bands.

According to a report by Huawei Central, Soyealink has launched a case for the Huawei P60 and P60 Pro, which will not only offer 5G connectivity on the handsets, but also comes with an inbuilt charging port offering up to 88W fast charging support. The case is made from high-quality PU material and is available in a metal grey colour. It offers dual mode 5G SA and NSA frequency bands. Once connected to the phones, the case will enable on-screen 5G management instructions.

Notably, the case works only with eSIM and does not offer 5G support on the physical SIM card.

Huawei P60 and Huawei P60 Pro support dual SIM 4G connectivity. The phones were launched recently in China. They feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,220 x 2,700 pixels) OLED LTPO display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate, and 1440Hz high-frequency PWM dimming. The phones are powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4G SoC and run on HarmonyOS 3.1.

The phones ship with a triple rear camera setup with LED flash. The Huawei P60 has a 48-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 12-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor with OIS. On the other hand, the Huawei P60 Pro has two 48-megapixel sensors with OIS and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. For selfies and video calls, both phones have a 13-megapixel sensor at the front. 

 

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023. What are some of the best phones launched in 2023 you can buy today? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Huawei P60

Huawei P60

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4815mAh
Resolution 1220x2700 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei P60, Huawei P60 Pro, Huawei, Soyealink 5G case
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Ralph Lauren Opens Crypto Payments in Miami, Joins Other Fashion Brands on Web3 Wagon
OpenAI May Face Its First Defamation Lawsuit Over ChatGPT Claim About Australian Mayor

Related Stories

Huawei P60, Huawei P60 Pro Gets 5G Connectivity With This Case: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple BKC in Mumbai to Be India's First Official Apple Store: See Here
  2. Nothing Ear Stick Will Now Have Better Call Battery Life, Improved Bass
  3. iOS 17 Might Not be Available for These iPhone Models: All Details
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Playing It Safe?
  5. Vivo T2 5G Series Will Launch in India Soon: Details
  6. OnePlus Nord Buds 2 With ANC, Bluetooth 5.3 Debut in India at This Price
  7. iQoo 11S Model Number, Specifications and Launch Timeline Leaked
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Tipped to Come in These Colours
  9. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  10. Motorola Edge 40 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched: Price, Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo T2 5G Series Confirmed to Launch in India on April 11, Key Specifications Revealed
  2. OpenAI May Face Its First Defamation Lawsuit Over ChatGPT Claim About Australian Mayor
  3. Huawei P60, Huawei P60 Pro Gets 5G Connectivity With This Case: Report
  4. Ralph Lauren Opens Crypto Payments in Miami, Joins Other Fashion Brands on Web3 Wagon
  5. SpaceX Starship Rocket Launch Test Could Take Place Next Week, Says FAA
  6. UK Watchdog Fines TikTok Over $15 Million for Breach of Data Protection Law, Misuse of Children's Data
  7. Nothing Ear Stick Latest Update Brings Sound, Battery, and Bluetooth Improvements: All Details
  8. Canada Opens Investigation Into OpenAI After Complaint Over Alleged ChatGPT Data Collection
  9. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Specifications Leaked, Suggests Similar Footprint as Previous Model: Details
  10. Blockchain Impact Lab Launched in Hyderabad-Based Indian School of Business: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.