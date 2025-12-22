Following the OnePlus 15R debut last week, the company is said to have several more launches early next year. According to a tipster, OnePlus is developing a new smartphone for both India and the global markets, powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. While the company has not officially revealed information about any such device, it is rumoured to come with a 1.5K OLED screen and the same refresh rate as the OnePlus 15 and 15R models.

OnePlus ‘Volkswagen' Smartphone Launch

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav's latest post on X, OnePlus is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in India and the global markets. It is said to have been codenamed ‘Volkswagen'. The purported handset could be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset.

Exclusive ✨



An upcoming OnePlus smartphone for the global and Indian markets, codenamed “Volkswagen”, will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset.

The device packs a massive 9,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) December 22, 2025

The tipster claims that the smartphone will feature a 6.xx-inch OLED screen with a 1.5K resolution. It is tipped to sport a 165Hz display — the same as the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R. For optics, the purported OnePlus handset may have a dual rear camera setup.

While other specifications remain under wraps, the phone is tipped to pack a 9,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.

Notably, this is the first time that information about such a OnePlus smartphone has surfaced. Another handset, previously, was spotted on Geekbench with the same Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. The phone carried the model number PLU110 and is believed to be the OnePlus Turbo.

The model number suggests that it is a device meant for China, and not for India or the global markets. However, it remains unknown whether the handset referred to by the tipster is a rebadged version of the OnePlus Turbo or the phone itself.

The specifications shared by the tipster certainly match the leaked information about the OnePlus Turbo. For instance, the OnePlus Turbo is rumoured to pack a 6.78-inch LTPS OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. It may also pack a 9,000mAh battery, similar to the mystery ‘Volkswagen' model meant for India and the global markets.