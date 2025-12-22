Technology News
OnePlus Phone Codenamed ‘Volkswagen’ With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chip Tipped to Launch in India, Global Markets

The mystery OnePlus phone is tipped to pack a 9,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 22 December 2025 16:32 IST
OnePlus Phone Codenamed ‘Volkswagen’ With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chip Tipped to Launch in India, Global Markets

OnePlus recently launched the 15R (pictured), which comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset

Highlights
  • The OnePlus handset is codenamed “Volkswagen”, per a tipster
  • The phone may feature a 1.5K OLED display with 165Hz refresh rate
  • The model may be related to the China-exclusive OnePlus Turbo
Following the OnePlus 15R debut last week, the company is said to have several more launches early next year. According to a tipster, OnePlus is developing a new smartphone for both India and the global markets, powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. While the company has not officially revealed information about any such device, it is rumoured to come with a 1.5K OLED screen and the same refresh rate as the OnePlus 15 and 15R models.

OnePlus ‘Volkswagen' Smartphone Launch

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav's latest post on X, OnePlus is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in India and the global markets. It is said to have been codenamed ‘Volkswagen'. The purported handset could be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset.

The tipster claims that the smartphone will feature a 6.xx-inch OLED screen with a 1.5K resolution. It is tipped to sport a 165Hz display — the same as the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R. For optics, the purported OnePlus handset may have a dual rear camera setup.

While other specifications remain under wraps, the phone is tipped to pack a 9,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.

Notably, this is the first time that information about such a OnePlus smartphone has surfaced. Another handset, previously, was spotted on Geekbench with the same Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. The phone carried the model number PLU110 and is believed to be the OnePlus Turbo.

The model number suggests that it is a device meant for China, and not for India or the global markets. However, it remains unknown whether the handset referred to by the tipster is a rebadged version of the OnePlus Turbo or the phone itself.

The specifications shared by the tipster certainly match the leaked information about the OnePlus Turbo. For instance, the OnePlus Turbo is rumoured to pack a 6.78-inch LTPS OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. It may also pack a 9,000mAh battery, similar to the mystery ‘Volkswagen' model meant for India and the global markets.

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Turbo, OnePlus Turbo Specifications, OnePlus Turbo Launch
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Comment
