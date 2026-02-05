Technology News
Talaash: A Mother’s Search OTT Release Confirmed: Know Everything About This Upcoming Thriller Series

Talaash: A Mother’s Search is an upcoming thriller web series that revolves around a mother’s quest to find her child after years of disappearance.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 February 2026 12:07 IST
Talaash: A Mother's Search OTT Release Confirmed: Know Everything About This Upcoming Thriller Series

Photo Credit: Netflix

A mother defies limits, relentlessly searching for her missing child years later

Highlights
  • Talaash: A Mother’s Search is an upcoming thriller drama web series
  • It stars Parineeti Chopra and Tahir Raj Bhasin in the lead roles
  • Streaming begins soon, on Netflix
Talaash: A Mother's Search is an upcoming web series whose trailer is finally out. Starring Parineeti Chopra in the lead role, this web series is set to get dark and intense with an epic thriller as Parineeti embarks on a quest to find her newborn child, who was abducted right from the hospital. The sequences of this series are expected to be intense and packed with dark secrets. Significantly, the talented star cast is promised to deliver a stellar performance.

When and Where to Watch Talaash: A Mother's Search

Netflix has recently dropped the trailer for this upcoming web series. The release date is yet to be confirmed; however, the platform has confirmed that it will land very soon.

Official Trailer and Plot of Talaash: A Mother's Search

According to the trailer, the plot of the series will centre around a mother whose child goes missing right after she delivers him. However, things become suspicious when she does not leave a mark even after years and keeps on the search, collecting cues. As she navigates her life through this struggle, everyone around her comes under her suspicion, including her husband. The trailer in itself promises to keep the viewers on the edge of their seats with ultimate mystery and suspense.

Cast and Crew of Talaash: A Mother's Search

Created by Rensil D'Silva and Siddharth P. Malhotra, this series stars Parineeti Chopra and Tahir Bhasin Raj in the lead roles. Also, the series will witness Sonia Razdan and Anoop Soni in prominent roles.

Reception of Talaash: A Mother's Search

This web series is yet to land on the digital screens; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.

 

Comments

