The Huawei FreeClip 2 S has been launched globally alongside the Huawei Pura 90s series and the MatePad Air 2026 at the company's global launch event in Malaysia. The new earbuds feature dual 10.8mm drivers, support spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, and offer up to 38 hours of total battery life with the charging case. They also arrive with Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity, AI-backed audio features and an updated open-ear design with a softer silicone bridge.

Huawei FreeClip 2 S Price, Availability

Pricing for the Huawei FreeClip 2 S in Malaysia is set at MYR 899 (roughly Rs. 21,200). In Europe, the earbuds have a retail price of EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 25,200), while in the UK, they are available for GBP 199 (roughly Rs. 25,600). The earbuds are offered in Deepsea Blue and Space Silver colourways.

They are currently available for purchase via the regional Huawei websites.

Huawei FreeClip 2 S Features, Specifications

The Huawei FreeClip 2 S features an open-ear C-bridge design with a liquid silicone bridge that is said to be 25 percent softer than its predecessor. Huawei says the design is based on data from more than 10,000 ear samples and supports automatic left and right channel recognition.

Huawei has fitted the FreeClip 2 S earbuds with a compact acoustic architecture that houses dual 10.8mm dual-diaphragm drivers. The company claims the updated driver arrangement improves bass performance and overall sound balance. The earbuds support a frequency response ranging from 20Hz to 20kHz.

The Huawei FreeClip 2 S is powered by an AI-backed neural processing unit for audio and voice processing. It supports adaptive volume adjustment, adaptive voice enhancement, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, reverse sound wave technology to reduce sound leakage and a triple microphone system with AI call noise reduction. Users can also customise audio through a 10-band equaliser and multiple EQ presets in the Huawei Audio Connect app.

The earbuds support Bluetooth 6.0 and simultaneous pairing with two devices. The Huawei Audio Connect app offers battery monitoring, control customisation, seamless device switching and a Find Device feature, while Pop-up Pair is available on compatible devices running EMUI 10.0 or later. Playback can be controlled using tap, swipe and press-and-hold gestures, while head gestures support call management.

Huawei says the FreeClip 2 S can deliver up to nine hours of playback on a single charge, and up to 38 hours with the charging case. The earbuds are also rated for up to six hours of voice calls, while the total call time extends to 25 hours with the charging case. Each earbud houses a 60mAh battery, while the charging case packs a 537mAh battery.

The charging case for the Huawei FreeClip 2 S earbuds supports USB Type-C charging and wireless charging up to 3W. Huawei says a 10-minute charge can provide up to three hours of playback. The earbuds take around 40 minutes to charge fully, the charging case takes about 50 minutes, and charging both together requires around 60 minutes, while wireless charging takes up to 150 minutes.

The earbuds carry an IP57 rating for dust and water resistance, while the charging case has an IP54 rating. Each earbud measures 25.4 x 26.7 x 18.8mm, while the charging case measures 37.4 x 48.6 x 48.9mm. The earbuds weigh 5.1g each, and the charging case weighs 39.4g.