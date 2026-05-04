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Huawei Nova 16 Series Leak Reveals Colour Options; Huawei Nova 16 Pro Max Model Expected to Debut

Huawei Nova 16 and Nova 16 Pro are said to launch in four colourways.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 May 2026 19:50 IST
Huawei Nova 16 Series Leak Reveals Colour Options; Huawei Nova 16 Pro Max Model Expected to Debut

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Nova 15 Ultra and Nova 15 Pro feature 6.84-inch displays

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Highlights
  • Huawei nova 16 series is said to include three models
  • They could come with upgraded Kirin 9-series chipset
  • Huawei Nova 15 series debuted in December 2025
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Huawei Nova 15 series arrived in December last year, featuring the Nova 15 Ultra, Nova 15 Pro, and Nova 15 models. Now, it looks like the next generation of Huawei Nova 16 series smartphones is on the way. Although Huawei has not officially confirmed its arrival yet, a fresh leak coming out of China suggests the upcoming lineup could include three models, dropping the Ultra variant. The leak also reveals the possible colour options of the smartphones. They could run on new Kirin chipsets.

Huawei Nova 16 Series Might Not Include an Ultra Variant

Tipster Fixed-focus digital cameras (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claims that the Huawei Nova 16 Series will skip the Ultra variant this year. Instead, the lineup is said to include Nova 16, Nova 16 Pro, and Nova 16 Pro Max models, and the Nova 16 Pro Max will be the largest model in the lineup with a larger screen than the others.

The vanilla Huawei Nova 16 and Nova 16 Pro are said to launch in black, white, blue, and gradient finishes, while the Nova 16 Pro Max is tipped to be offered in black, white, and blue colour options.

While there's no word from the company on plans to launch a new Nova generation, the firm's existing Huawei Nova 15 series debuted in December 2025; therefore, we can expect the new models to arrive around a similar timeframe this year.

Earlier leaks suggested that the high-end versions in the next Nova family will have a 7,000mAh battery, while the standard Nova 16 could feature a slightly smaller 6,000mAh+ battery. The series is likely to ship with an upgraded Kirin 9-series chipset.

For reference, the Nova 15 Ultra and Nova 15 Pro feature 6.84-inch displays with 120Hz refresh rates and are powered by Kirin 9010S chipsets. The duo boasts 6,500mAh batteries with 100W wired fast charging support. The standard Nova 15 offers a 6.7-inch OLED display and runs on a Kirin 8020 processor. It features a 6,000mAh cell that supports 100W wired fast charging. The trio has 50-megapixel rear camera units and  50-megapixel selfie sensors. 

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Huawei Nova 15 Ultra

Huawei Nova 15 Ultra

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.83-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel + 1.5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 1.5-megapixel
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS HarmonyOS 6.0
Resolution 1,320x2,856 pixels
Huawei Nova 15 Pro

Huawei Nova 15 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.83-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel + 1.5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 1.5-megapixel
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS HarmonyOS 6.0
Resolution 1,320x2,856 pixels
Huawei Nova 15

Huawei Nova 15

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 1.5-megapixel
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS HarmonyOS 6.0
Resolution 1,084x2,412 pixels
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Further reading: Huawei Nova 16, Huawei Nova 16 Pro, Huawei Nova 16 Pro Max, Huawei Nova 16 Series, Huawei
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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