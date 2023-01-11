Technology News

Huawei P60, Huawei P60 Pro May Launch in March With Improved Specifications: Report

Huawei P60 Pro model smartphone will reportedly sport a triple camera rear setup.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 January 2023 19:59 IST
Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei P50 (pictured) was launched in July last year

  • Huawei P60 Pro is tipped to sport a 6.6-inch OLED display
  • The handset may sport a pill-shaped notch for the dual selfie camera
  • Series is expected to feature an in-house XMAGE imaging system

Huawei P60 series, comprising the purported Huawei P60 and Huawei P60 Pro, is tipped to launch in March. The company's next-generation P series flagship smartphones are expected to debut as a successor to the Huawei P50 series that was launched in the Chinese market in July last year. According to the latest report, the purported Huawei P60 series could be launched in March this year. Key specifications of the upcoming P series handsets have also been tipped ahead of its debut in China.

According to a report by Mydrivers citing tipster @Factory Director is Guan (translated from Chinese) on Weibo, the Huawei P60 series could launch with the vanilla Huawei P60 and Huawei P60 Pro models by March 2023. These phones will also reportedly be equipped with improved cameras, batteries and displays compared to their predecessors.

The high-end Huawei P60 Pro could launch featuring a 4G version of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, under the hood, as per the report. The smartphone could pack a 5,500mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging, added the report.

The handset is tipped to sport a 6.6-inch OLED display with resolution of 1,440x3,200 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is also expected to utilise high-frequency PWM dimming of 1,920Hz. The display panel is said to be sourced from BOE.

In terms of cameras, the Huawei P60 Pro model smartphone is expected to sport a triple camera rear setup led by a 50-megapixel main camera with a Sony IMX888 sensor, followed by a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor which could possibly be the Sony IMX858. Meanwhile, a 64-megapixel telephoto camera which could be an OmniVision OV64B is expected to complete the setup.

Meanwhile, the vanilla Huawei P60 is will reportedly house a triple-camera rear setup. However, the vanilla model will be led by a 52-megapixel IMX789, a 1/1.35-inch sensor with 1.12µm pixels. This is to be followed by a 50-megapixel ultra-wide IMX858 sensor and a 16-megapixel tele camera IMX351 sensor.

Both smartphones are tipped to feature an in-house XMAGE imaging system.

The earliest tip suggested that the Huawei P60 series will feature a Kirin 9100 SoC with 14nm 3D packaging. However, a more recent report that negates the earlier claim, suggested that the Huawei P60 series will feature a 4G variant of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC on the Huawei P60, and Huawei P60 Pro.

Meanwhile, Twitter user Teme (Twitter: @RODENT950) also shared a render of the purported Huawei P60 smartphone on the microblogging platform that shows the rear panel of the handset.

A previous report also suggested that the P-series flagship smartphone series from Huawei will be launched in March.

However, it is important to note that Huawei has not provided any official confirmation on the specifications, features, or launch timeline of the Huawei P60 series smartphones, as of yet.​

Further reading: Huawei P60, Huwaei P60 Pro, Huawei P60 Series, Huawei
Crypto Exchange Coinbase to Close Most of Japan Operations
Google Reportedly Leaks Details of Upcoming Device With Fuchsia OS, May Debut as Nest Speaker
CES 2023: Lenovo Tab Extreme, Smart Paper, and More Unveiled

