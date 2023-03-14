Huawei P60 series, the successor to the Huawei P50 series that was launched in the Chinese market in July 2022, is all set to debut this month. The company has confirmed that the launch event for its Huawei P60 series as well as Huawei Mate X3 will be held on March 23 at 2:30 pm Beijing time (12 pm IST) via a Weibo post. A third-party render detailing the design for the upcoming P60 series handsets has also surfaced ahead of its debut in China.

Huawei, via a Weibo post, has announced that the upcoming Huawei P60 series will launch in China on March 23. The Huawei P60 series launch will be accompanied by Huawei Mate X3. However, the company hasn't shared any further details on the design and specifications of the Huawei P60 series yet. The Huawei P60 series is speculated to comprise two models — a vanilla Huawei P60 model and a Huawei P60 Pro model.

While Huawei has kept the design of the P60 series under wraps, a blogger has leaked a third-party render of the upcoming Huawei P60 Pro series on Weibo. The render showcases the front, back, and side designs of the phone. The back of the phone is suggested to carry at least three cameras on the back along with Huawei branding, whereas the front of the phone will have a pill-shaped camera slot.

Additionally, the leaked render also shows flat sides with the power buttons and volume buttons on the right.

A previous report suggested that the Huawei P60 series handsets will come with better cameras, batteries, and displays than their predecessors. The Huawei P60 Pro is likely to be powered by a 4G version of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and a 5,500mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. The handset is tipped to feature a 6.6-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For optics, it is said to pack a triple rear camera setup.

