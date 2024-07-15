Technology News

Huawei Tri-Fold Smartphone With 10-Inch Screen Tipped to Launch Soon, Tipster Says

Huawei's purported tri-folding smartphone is unlikely to be mass produced, according to a tipster.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 July 2024 15:49 IST
Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Pocket 2 (pictured) was launched in China in February this year

  • Huawei tri-folding phone is expected to get improved crease control
  • The smartphone is expected to be expensive and limited in quantity
  • The Huawei tri-folding handset is likely to sport a dual-hinge system
Huawei is reportedly working on a tri-fold smartphone which will have a large main display. It could compete with tablets in the market including the smaller variants of Apple's iPad. The handset has not yet been confirmed by the company and is currently said to be under development. While the moniker of the model is also unknown, some screen features of the purported smartphone were previously leaked by a tipster. Now, the purported launch timeline of the foldable phone has also been leaked. 

Huawei Tri-Fold Smartphone Launch Timeline (Leaked)

The Chinese smartphone maker is planning to introduce a tri-fold smartphone later this year, according to a Weibo post by tipster Fixed Focus Digital (translated from Chinese). It is expected to be the world's first triple-folding phone and the leak suggests that it could eventually replace current foldable smartphones and even compete with widely used tablets such as the iPad. 

As per the leak, the Huawei triple-folding handset is not expected to be mass-produced. It is likely to be expensive and limited in stock. The company would likely aim at demonstrating a technological advancement with the product, according to the tipster.

With time, as production of the device increases and the technology matures, the price of future generations of tri-folding handsets can be expected to decrease, the Weibo post states. 

Huawei Triple-Folding Smartphone Features (Rumoured)

A previous leak suggested that Huawei's triple-folding phone could sport a 10-inch display. The handset is expected to be equipped with a dual-hinge system, which would offer three separate screen sections. One of the rumoured sections is said to fold inwards on both sides, while another is said to fold outwards. The Huawei tri-folding smartphone has also been tipped to get improved crease control.

The latest foldable smartphone from the company was the Huawei Pocket 2 clamshell foldable smartphone, which was unveiled in China in February. It is equipped with a 6.94-inch LTPO OLED main display and a 1.15-inch OLED cover screen, alongside a 50-megapixel quad rear camera unit and a Kirin 9000s SoC.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Huawei, Foldable phones, Tri Fold Display, Foldables
