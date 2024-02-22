Xiaomi 14 is confirmed to launch in India on March 7. The company is also set to introduce the Xiaomi 14 series globally on February 25 during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona. The Indian variant of the vanilla Xiaomi 14 model is said to be similar to its Chinese counterpart, which was unveiled in October 2023. The Xiaomi India site has already teased the colour options and key features of the phone. The availability of the handset in the country has now been suggested via live microsites and leaked banners.

The Amazon microsite for the Xiaomi 14 confirms the phone's Amazon availability in India. Several reports have also shared screengrabs that suggest that the phone will also be available in India via Flipkart. At the time of writing, however, the banner was not found in the upcoming launches segment on the e-commerce site.

The landing page of the Xiaomi 14 handset on the Xiaomi India website, alongside the Amazon microsite, has revealed various key features of the phone ahead of its launch in the country. The phone is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and will ship with Android 14-based HyperOS. Notably, the Xiaomi 14 alongside the Xiaomi 14 Pro in China, were the first smartphones to run the new user interface out-of-the-box.

Xiaomi 14 is also confirmed to arrive with a 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It will also have an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance. The phone is said to support Dolby Vision as well as Dolby Atmos with stereo speakers. It is also teased to launch in the country in black, green, and white shades with smooth, glossy finishes. The handset is also set to support 90W wired HyperCharge and 50W wireless Turbo Charge which is claimed to charge the phone from zero to 50 in less than 10 minutes.

In the camera department, the Xiaomi 14 India variant is confirmed to feature a Leica Summilux optical lens, a Light Fusion 900 image sensor with ultra-HDR support, and a 75mm floating telephoto lens. The Chinese version of the model comes with a triple rear camera unit which includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, a 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens, and a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter. There's a 32-megapixel camera on the front and the handset is backed by a 4,610mAh battery.

