Huawei Pura 80 Pro, Pura 80 Pro+ Design Teased; Pre-Reservation Begin

Huawei Pura 80 series will be unveiled in China next week. As the launch date nears, Huawei has started accepting pre-reservations for the Huawei Pura 80 Pro and Huawei Pura 80 Pro+ in its home country. The listing reveals the rear design of the upcoming phones. The Huawei Pura 80 Pro and Huawei Pura 80 Pro+ are confirmed to ship with HarmonyOS 5.0. The camera-focused smartphones are likely to be equipped with the Kirin 9020 processor.

The launch of Huawei Pura 80 series will take place on June 11 in China. Ahead of the launch, Huawei opened pre-reservations for the Huawei Pura 80 Pro and Pura 80 Pro+ through Vmall. The reservations will be open till June 11, 12pm local time.

The listing and latest Weibo teasers reveal the design of the Huawei Pura 80 Pro+, which is shown in a glossy red colour. The handset has a triangular camera bump, and the LED flash is placed between the sensors. The camera module appears to be slightly larger than the one found on last year's Huawei Pura 70 series.

Huawei has used a textured pattern inside the camera island of the Pura 80 Pro+. The camera unit occupies almost the entire top half of the rear panel. The handset has curved sides and the power button and volume rocker are seen on the left edge.

The Huawei Pura 80 series is confirmed to run on HarmonyOS 5.0 and expected to use the Kirin 9020 processor. Huawei is rumoured to provide a quad rear camera unit in either the Pura 80 Pro or Pura 80 Pro+. The camera setup could include a 1-inch 50-megapixel primary sensor with variable aperture, a 1/1.3-inch 50-megapixel sensor with dual focal length, a 40-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a 2-megapixel colour temperature sensor.

The new Pura 80 series will succeed the Huawei Pura 70 lineup, which was launched in China in April last year.