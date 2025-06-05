Technology News
English Edition

Huawei Pura 80 Pro, Pura 80 Pro+ Design Teased; Pre-Reservation Begin

Huawei Pura 80 series will be unveiled in China on June 11.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 June 2025 17:50 IST
Huawei Pura 80 Pro, Pura 80 Pro+ Design Teased; Pre-Reservation Begin

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Pura 70 series was launched in April 2024

Highlights
  • Huawei Pura 80 series is confirmed to run on HarmonyOS 5.0
  • The listing reveals the rear design of the new lineup
  • They will succeed last year's Huawei Pura 70 series
Advertisement

Huawei Pura 80 series will be unveiled in China next week. As the launch date nears, Huawei has started accepting pre-reservations for the Huawei Pura 80 Pro and Huawei Pura 80 Pro+ in its home country. The listing reveals the rear design of the upcoming phones. The Huawei Pura 80 Pro and Huawei Pura 80 Pro+ are confirmed to ship with HarmonyOS 5.0. The camera-focused smartphones are likely to be equipped with the Kirin 9020 processor. 

The launch of Huawei Pura 80 series will take place on June 11 in China. Ahead of the launch, Huawei opened pre-reservations for the Huawei Pura 80 Pro and Pura 80 Pro+ through Vmall. The reservations will be open till June 11, 12pm local time.

The listing and latest Weibo teasers reveal the design of the Huawei Pura 80 Pro+, which is shown in a glossy red colour. The handset has a triangular camera bump, and the LED flash is placed between the sensors. The camera module appears to be slightly larger than the one found on last year's Huawei Pura 70 series.

Huawei has used a textured pattern inside the camera island of the Pura 80 Pro+. The camera unit occupies almost the entire top half of the rear panel. The handset has curved sides and the power button and volume rocker are seen on the left edge.

The Huawei Pura 80 series is confirmed to run on HarmonyOS 5.0 and expected to use the Kirin 9020 processor. Huawei is rumoured to provide a quad rear camera unit in either the Pura 80 Pro or Pura 80 Pro+. The camera setup could include a 1-inch 50-megapixel primary sensor with variable aperture, a 1/1.3-inch 50-megapixel sensor with dual focal length, a 40-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a 2-megapixel colour temperature sensor. 

The new Pura 80 series will succeed the Huawei Pura 70 lineup, which was launched in China in April last year.

Huawei Pura 70

Huawei Pura 70

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS HarmonyOS 4.2
Resolution 1260x2844 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Huawei Pura 80 Pro, Huawei Pura 80 Pro Specifications, Huawei Pura 80 Pro Plus, Huawei Pura 80 Series, Huawei
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Nothing Headphone 1 Launch Date Set for July 1, to Arrive Alongside Nothing Phone 3
Huawei Pura 80 Pro, Pura 80 Pro+ Design Teased; Pre-Reservation Begin
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nintendo Switch 2 Debuts With Joy-Con 2 Controllers: Price, Features
  2. OnePlus Pad 3 With 12,140mAh Battery Launched in India: Check Features
  3. OnePlus 13s Review
  4. OnePlus 13s Launched in India: Know Price, Specifications and More
  5. Poco F7 Launch Timeline, Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Debut
  6. Oppo Reno 14F 5G Listed on NBTC Site, Hints at Key Specifications
  7. Realme 15 5G Could Arrive in These Colourways and Memory Configurations
  8. Nothing Headphone 1 to Launch Alongside Nothing Phone 3 on July 1
  9. OnePlus Pad 3 First Impressions
  10. Huawei Pura 80 Pro, Pura 80 Pro+ Design Teased; Pre-Reservation Begin
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Doubles Gemini 2.5 Pro Rate Limit for Google AI Pro Subscribers
  2. Huawei Pura 80 Pro, Pura 80 Pro+ Design Teased; Pre-Reservation Begin
  3. Mistral Code AI-Powered Coding Assistant Introduced for Enterprise Developers
  4. Nothing Headphone 1 Launch Date Set for July 1, to Arrive Alongside Nothing Phone 3
  5. Ethereum Foundation Announces Overhauled Treasury Strategy Amid Scaling Push
  6. Google DeepMind’s Demis Hassabis Wants to Build AI Email Assistant That Can Reply in Your Style: Report
  7. Starlink Reportedly Nears India Launch With DoT Approval for GMPCS License Expected Soon
  8. Oppo Confirms Arrival of New Smartphone in India; Could Be the Reno 14
  9. Redmi Pad 2 India Launch Date Set for June 18; Design, Colour Options Teased
  10. Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Leaked Images Suggests a Familiar Design; Specifications Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »