Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new prepaid recharge plan for users in India. The state-owned telecom operator made the announcement via its social media handle on Thursday while providing more details about what this Christmas-themed prepaid recharge plan offers. Dubbed Christmas Bonanza, it a limited-time recharge plan which provides consumers with 2GB of 4G data per day, unlimited calls, along with other benefits, at a very nominal price.

BSNL Christmas Bonanza Plan

The BSNL Christmas Bonanza plan is priced at Re. 1 and comes with a validity of 30 days. During this period, subscribers can avail of 2GB of daily 4G data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day. Under the fair usage policy (FUP), internet speeds will be reduced to 40kbps once the allotted daily quota is exhausted.

#BSNLChristmasBonanza 2025 is here! Get a free SIM with 2GB/day data, unlimited calls, 30 days validity @ just Rs 1.



Walk into your nearest BSNL CSC or retailer today! Offer valid till 31st December 2025.#BSNL #DigitalBharat #BSNLOffer #RechargeNow #SwitchToBSNL pic.twitter.com/K8Gp1H7JnK — BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) December 25, 2025

As per the state-owned telecom service provider (TSP), it will also provide a free 4G SIM card without any cost to new customers who avail of the Christmas Bonanza plan.

Do note that is a limited time offer introduced in the spirit of Christmas. The BSNL Christmas Bonanza plan can be subscribed to for a period of 30 days only, till December 31. To avail of this offer, consumers can walk into a retailer or BSNL Common Services Centres.

The latter are access points through which the telecom operator provides public utility and other services such as SIM card issuance, bill payments, and mobile recharges. However, it remains unknown if the same offer will be provided via BSNL's doorstep SIM card delivery service.

BSNL Rs. 251 Prepaid Recharge Plan

Alongside the Christmas Bonanza plan, the telecom operator has also announced a new prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 251 (via TelecomTalk). It comes with 30 days of validity and offers 100GB of total data, unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, and 100 SMS per day.

Apart from this, the BSNL recharge plan also includes a complimentary 30-day access to BiTV, the TSP's OTT service which offers more than 450 live TV channels, movies, and shows.