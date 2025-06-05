Nothing Headphone 1, the first over-the-ear headphones from the UK-based technology brand led by Carl Pei, will be launched in India and global markets next month. At SXSW London, Pei announced that the Headphone 1 product would be launched alongside the company's upcoming Nothing Phone 3 smartphone. Nothing has already launched multiple truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones with a partially transparent body that reveals some of its internals, and a pair of open-ear headphones called the Nothing Ear Open.

Nothing CEO Carl Pei Reveals Headphone 1 Launch Date

According to details shared by Pei at SXSW London on Thursday, the Nothing Headphone 1 will be launched on July 1. That's the same date that the company is set to unveil the Nothing Phone 3, which will debut as the successor to the two-year-old Phone 2 model.

Last month, the company confirmed that it was working on a pair of over-the-ear headphones, a few months after a wireless headphone with the model number B170 surfaced on the SGS Fimko certification website. Unfortunately, the listing for the device didn't give us any insight into its specifications.

At the time, the company's engineers said that the wireless headphones will feature a "unique" design and will be equipped with buttons that can be easily identified when a user is wearing the headphones.

Earlier this month, a tipster known as Arsène Lupin (@MysteryLupin) claimed that the Nothing Headphone 1 would be available by the end of September in black and white colour options. The user claimed that the headphones would be priced at $299 (roughly Rs. 25,700).

Not much is known about the Nothing Headphone 1, which is set to arrive in less than a month. In 2022, the Nothing CEO posted a link to a design concept created by an artist for a pair of wireless over-the-ear headphones in black and white colourways.