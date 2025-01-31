Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo, Xiaomi Top India’s Smartphone Market in 2024; Samsung Slips to Third: Counterpoint

Vivo, Xiaomi Top India’s Smartphone Market in 2024; Samsung Slips to Third: Counterpoint

Three out of four smartphones shipped in 2024 were 5G-supported handsets.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 January 2025 19:36 IST
Vivo, Xiaomi Top India’s Smartphone Market in 2024; Samsung Slips to Third: Counterpoint

Nothing was the fastest-growing smartphone brand in India in 2024

Highlights
  • The premium smartphone segment saw double-digit percentage growth
  • Realme strengthened its offline presence in 2024
  • In the feature phone market, Itel led with a 32 percent share
Advertisement

India's smartphone market saw nine percent year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth in 2024 on a wholesale price basis to reach a record high, as per a report by a market research firm. Samsung, which secured the top spot in the global smartphone market, slipped below Vivo and Xiaomi to third place in India's smartphone market. Apple had the highest market value share in the country with iPhone 15 becoming the highest-shipped smartphone of the fourth quarter (Q4) of the year. 

Indian Smartphone Market Registers Record Revenue Growth

According to Counterpoint Research report based on data from Counterpoint's Monthly India Smartphone Tracker, the wholesale smartphone market revenue in India grew 9 percent YoY in 2024, reaching an all-time high. A total of 153 million smartphone units were shipped in the year, seeing a relatively stable 1 percent YoY increase over 2023. 

The year saw early growth, "steady inventory levels and a favourable market outlook," as per the report but momentum slowed later in the year due to "softened consumer demand and macroeconomic pressures." A strong "premiumisation trend" reportedly contributed to the record revenue levels.

The premium smartphone segment, which includes smartphones priced above Rs. 30,000, experienced double-digit percentage shipment growth in 2024, while the entry-level segment, with handsets under Rs. 10,000, saw a one-third decline, mostly due to the impact of inflation, according to the report.

The report further added that Vivo led the Indian smartphone market in volume for the first time, recording a 16 percent YoY growth. Another Chinese OEM, Xiaomi, secured the second spot and registered a 6 percent YoY increase in shipments. Meanwhile, Samsung slipped to third place even though its premium devices continued to perform well. This is a result of its "value-driven strategies" which impacted shipments of handsets in lower price segments, the report added.

Oppo ended up in fourth with a 10 percent YoY decline in shipments in the country but the brand regained momentum later in the year with new product launches. Apple ranked among the top five brands in India in Q4, with the iPhone 15 being the highest-shipped smartphone. 

Notably, Nothing was the fastest-growing brand, achieving a 577 percent YoY growth led by its Phone 2a series shipments. The report also mentioned Motorola, the brand that managed to double its 2022 shipments with an 82 percent YoY increase. 

Meanwhile, Realme strengthened its offline presence, with offline sales contributing 52 percent to its total shipments, up from 49 percent in 2023. In the feature phone market, Itel led with a 32 percent share with the help of its strong distribution network in tier-2 and smaller cities.

Among the market trends noted in the report is that in 2024, 5G smartphones accounted for 78 percent of total shipments, with three out of four smartphones shipped being 5G-supported handsets. This was majorly driven by the increasing availability of 5G chipsets in entry-level devices. Coming to chipsets, MediaTek led the market with a 52 percent share as Qualcomm followed at 25 percent.

The demand for premium smartphones continued to rise, with high-end devices making up 20 percent of total shipments, the report claimed. This growth was due to advancements in GenAI features, improved audio-visual technologies, and an increasing focus on content consumption and creation. 

In Q4 2024, smartphone shipments declined by 4 percent YoY. This drop was due to a slowdown after the festive season. However, market value grew by 5 percent during the quarter. The rise in premium device demand helped drive this growth, according to the report.

iPhone 15

iPhone 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big upgrades over the 14
  • Excellent ergonomics, build quality
  • Very good all-round performance
  • Apple ecosystem benefits
  • Bad
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
  • Still a 60Hz display
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: India Smartphone Market, India Smartphone Market Revenue, Counterpoint Research, Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, Realme, Nothing
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Mistral Small 3 Open-Source AI Model Introduced, Outperforms OpenAI’s GPT-4o Mini

Related Stories

Vivo, Xiaomi Top India’s Smartphone Market in 2024; Samsung Slips to Third: Counterpoint
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Reliance Jio Brings Back Rs 189 Prepaid Plan in India: See Benefits
  2. Microsoft Launches Surface Pro, Surface Laptop for Businesses
  3. Samsung May Bring Galaxy S25's Top Camera Features to Older Galaxy Models
  4. iQOO Neo 10R Will Launch in India in an Exclusive Dual-Tone Colourway
  5. Rekhachithram OTT Release Reportedly Leaked Online: Everything You Need to Know
  6. Vivo, Xiaomi Lead India's Smartphone Market in 2024: Counterpoint
  7. Patent Filing Suggests Samsung May Launch Earphones With UWB Support
  8. Zepto Starts Delivery of Vivo Smartphones in Just 10 Minutes
#Latest Stories
  1. Bennu Asteroid Sample Reveals Organic Compounds That May Hint at Life Beyond Earth
  2. Rekhachithram OTT Release Reportedly Leaked Online: Everything You Need to Know
  3. Dabba Cartel OTT Release Date: Shabana Azmi Starrer to Stream Online Soon
  4. The Electric State OTT Release Date: Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt Starrer Coming to Netflix
  5. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Has Reached Over 4 Million Players, Says Microsoft
  6. US SEC Gives Initial Approval to Combined Bitcoin, Ether ETF
  7. Threads Update Adds Media Tab for Photos, Videos and Photo Tagging Feature
  8. NPCI to Decline UPI Transactions That Contain Special Characters in the Transaction ID
  9. Asteroid 2024 YR4 Has a Small but Notable Chance of Earth Impact in 2032
  10. Meta’s Reality Labs Unit Posts $5 Billion in Losses in Q4 2024
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »