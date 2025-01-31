India's smartphone market saw nine percent year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth in 2024 on a wholesale price basis to reach a record high, as per a report by a market research firm. Samsung, which secured the top spot in the global smartphone market, slipped below Vivo and Xiaomi to third place in India's smartphone market. Apple had the highest market value share in the country with iPhone 15 becoming the highest-shipped smartphone of the fourth quarter (Q4) of the year.

Indian Smartphone Market Registers Record Revenue Growth

According to Counterpoint Research report based on data from Counterpoint's Monthly India Smartphone Tracker, the wholesale smartphone market revenue in India grew 9 percent YoY in 2024, reaching an all-time high. A total of 153 million smartphone units were shipped in the year, seeing a relatively stable 1 percent YoY increase over 2023.

The year saw early growth, "steady inventory levels and a favourable market outlook," as per the report but momentum slowed later in the year due to "softened consumer demand and macroeconomic pressures." A strong "premiumisation trend" reportedly contributed to the record revenue levels.

The premium smartphone segment, which includes smartphones priced above Rs. 30,000, experienced double-digit percentage shipment growth in 2024, while the entry-level segment, with handsets under Rs. 10,000, saw a one-third decline, mostly due to the impact of inflation, according to the report.

The report further added that Vivo led the Indian smartphone market in volume for the first time, recording a 16 percent YoY growth. Another Chinese OEM, Xiaomi, secured the second spot and registered a 6 percent YoY increase in shipments. Meanwhile, Samsung slipped to third place even though its premium devices continued to perform well. This is a result of its "value-driven strategies" which impacted shipments of handsets in lower price segments, the report added.

Oppo ended up in fourth with a 10 percent YoY decline in shipments in the country but the brand regained momentum later in the year with new product launches. Apple ranked among the top five brands in India in Q4, with the iPhone 15 being the highest-shipped smartphone.

Notably, Nothing was the fastest-growing brand, achieving a 577 percent YoY growth led by its Phone 2a series shipments. The report also mentioned Motorola, the brand that managed to double its 2022 shipments with an 82 percent YoY increase.

Meanwhile, Realme strengthened its offline presence, with offline sales contributing 52 percent to its total shipments, up from 49 percent in 2023. In the feature phone market, Itel led with a 32 percent share with the help of its strong distribution network in tier-2 and smaller cities.

Among the market trends noted in the report is that in 2024, 5G smartphones accounted for 78 percent of total shipments, with three out of four smartphones shipped being 5G-supported handsets. This was majorly driven by the increasing availability of 5G chipsets in entry-level devices. Coming to chipsets, MediaTek led the market with a 52 percent share as Qualcomm followed at 25 percent.

The demand for premium smartphones continued to rise, with high-end devices making up 20 percent of total shipments, the report claimed. This growth was due to advancements in GenAI features, improved audio-visual technologies, and an increasing focus on content consumption and creation.

In Q4 2024, smartphone shipments declined by 4 percent YoY. This drop was due to a slowdown after the festive season. However, market value grew by 5 percent during the quarter. The rise in premium device demand helped drive this growth, according to the report.