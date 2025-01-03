Technology News
India Smartphone Market to Cross $50 Billion Valuation in 2025; Apple, Samsung May Lead Growth: Report

India's market was valued at $37.9 billion in 2021.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 January 2025 18:30 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple's Pro iPhone models are expected to see a strong demand in 2025, as per the analysis

Highlights
  • Retail ASP of smartphones in India is reported to surpass $300 in 2025
  • Apple and Samsung lead the consumer shift towards higher-end devices
  • OnePlus targets increased market share with the OnePlus 13
India's smartphone market may cross the $50 billion (roughly Rs. 4.2 lakh crore) mark in 2025 and reach its highest-ever valuation, according to claims by a market research firm. This growth is reportedly being driven by a value-centric approach adopted by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), along with a developing preference in Indian consumers for premium devices with higher specifications. Overall, the country's smartphone market is expected to witness an increase of 6 percent year-on-year (YoY).

Indian Smartphone Market 2025 Predictions

According to insights shared by market research firm Counterpoint Research in the India Smartphone Outlook report, the retail average selling price (ASP) of the Indian smartphone market may cross the $300 (roughly Rs. 26,000) mark for the first time in 2025. This is said to lead to a notable milestone which will result in the overall valuation of the market reaching $50.3 billion (roughly Rs. 4.3 lakh crore). Notably, the market was valued at $37.9 billion (roughly Rs. 3.2 lakh crore) in 2021, highlighting a sharp growth in the demand for smartphones in the country.

india smartphone market analysis counterpoint Indian Smartphone Market

Predicted Growth of Indian Smartphone Market in 2025
Photo Credit: Counterpoint Research

As per the report, consumers now prefer to opt for devices in the now-highly competitive premium (>Rs. 30,000) and ultra-premium segments and brands like Apple and Samsung are leading this shift. The Cupertino-based technology giant is expected to see a high demand for its Pro models driven by two reasons — local manufacturing and reduced cost. Meanwhile, Samsung's value-focused strategy may also reportedly help the company in selling more devices, especially its flagship Galaxy S series.

The analysis predicts that OnePlus also aims to increase its market share in the ultra-premium segment (>Rs. 45,000) courtesy of the launch of the upcoming OnePlus 13 on January 7. The China-based OEM also recently addressed concerns related to green line issues on displays which is reported to have affected its market performance earlier this year. It now offers a lifetime warranty as a worry-free solution.

On the other hand, brands which have offerings in the affordable category (Rs. 30,000-Rs. 45,000) such as OnePlus, Oppo, and Vivo are reported to be attracting consumers with advanced camera systems and refined designs. Meanwhile, the premium segment is suggested to exceed 20 percent market share in 2025.

Further reading: Counterpoint Research, Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, Indian Smartphone market
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Comment
