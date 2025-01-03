India's smartphone market may cross the $50 billion (roughly Rs. 4.2 lakh crore) mark in 2025 and reach its highest-ever valuation, according to claims by a market research firm. This growth is reportedly being driven by a value-centric approach adopted by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), along with a developing preference in Indian consumers for premium devices with higher specifications. Overall, the country's smartphone market is expected to witness an increase of 6 percent year-on-year (YoY).

Indian Smartphone Market 2025 Predictions

According to insights shared by market research firm Counterpoint Research in the India Smartphone Outlook report, the retail average selling price (ASP) of the Indian smartphone market may cross the $300 (roughly Rs. 26,000) mark for the first time in 2025. This is said to lead to a notable milestone which will result in the overall valuation of the market reaching $50.3 billion (roughly Rs. 4.3 lakh crore). Notably, the market was valued at $37.9 billion (roughly Rs. 3.2 lakh crore) in 2021, highlighting a sharp growth in the demand for smartphones in the country.

Predicted Growth of Indian Smartphone Market in 2025

Photo Credit: Counterpoint Research

As per the report, consumers now prefer to opt for devices in the now-highly competitive premium (>Rs. 30,000) and ultra-premium segments and brands like Apple and Samsung are leading this shift. The Cupertino-based technology giant is expected to see a high demand for its Pro models driven by two reasons — local manufacturing and reduced cost. Meanwhile, Samsung's value-focused strategy may also reportedly help the company in selling more devices, especially its flagship Galaxy S series.

The analysis predicts that OnePlus also aims to increase its market share in the ultra-premium segment (>Rs. 45,000) courtesy of the launch of the upcoming OnePlus 13 on January 7. The China-based OEM also recently addressed concerns related to green line issues on displays which is reported to have affected its market performance earlier this year. It now offers a lifetime warranty as a worry-free solution.

On the other hand, brands which have offerings in the affordable category (Rs. 30,000-Rs. 45,000) such as OnePlus, Oppo, and Vivo are reported to be attracting consumers with advanced camera systems and refined designs. Meanwhile, the premium segment is suggested to exceed 20 percent market share in 2025.