iPhone 16, iPhone 15 Series Get Discounts on Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale

Flipkart is offering up to Rs. 4,000 discount for the purchase of the new iPhone models using HDFC bank cards.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 March 2025 12:57 IST
iPhone 16, iPhone 15 Series Get Discounts on Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale

Photo Credit: Apple

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale will end on March 13

Highlights
  • Flipkart is selling the newly launched iPhone 16e for Rs. 55,900
  • iPhone 16 Plus is available for Rs. 78,999, down from Rs. 89,900
  • Shoppers can avail no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts
Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is live in India with an array of discounts on the latest iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 models. The discount sale, which started on March 7 in the country, is scheduled to conclude on March 13. Flipkart has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer an instant discount of Rs. 4,000 on purchases made using their cards. Buyers can also avail of additional exchange offers, exchange bonuses, no-cost EMI options and coupon discounts.

iPhone 16 Series Offers

The e-commerce platform has published a microsite that reveals the deals and bank offers during the Flipkart Big Saving Days. The base 128GB storage variant of iPhone 16 is listed for Rs. 68,999, instead of the original launch price of Rs. 79,900. It can be grabbed for Rs. 59,999 in the ongoing sale. This offer price includes Rs. 4,000 HDFC bank offer and up to Rs. 5,000 additional exchange discount. No cost EMI starts at Rs. 10,000 per month.

Flipkart is selling the newly launched iPhone 16e for Rs. 55,900 (including bank offers), down from the launch price of Rs. 59,900. Similarly, the iPhone 16 Plus is available for Rs. 78,999, down from Rs. 89,900. Interested buyers can get the phone for Rs. 74,999 by applying a Rs. 4,000 bank offer.

The iPhone 16 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,08,900 for the base variant during the sale, instead of Rs. 1,19,900. The top-end iPhone 16 Pro Max is available for a starting price tag of Rs. 1,31,900, instead of the original price of Rs. 1,44,900. These discounted price tags include bank-based offers.

iPhone 15 Series Offers

The iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 14 are available for a starting price tag of Rs. 60,999, Rs. 64,999, and Rs. 50,999, respectively during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. Besides the general discounts, shoppers can avail no-cost EMI options, standard EMI options, exchange discounts and coupon-based discounts in the sale.

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Massive screen size
  • Brilliant display
  • Performance beast
  • Camera Control is a boon
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Bad
  • Big phone for one-hand use
  • Expensive
  • No Apple Intelligence at launch
  • Slow-wired charging support
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A18 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
iPhone 15

iPhone 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big upgrades over the 14
  • Excellent ergonomics, build quality
  • Very good all-round performance
  • Apple ecosystem benefits
  • Bad
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
  • Still a 60Hz display
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism.
