Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is live in India with an array of discounts on the latest iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 models. The discount sale, which started on March 7 in the country, is scheduled to conclude on March 13. Flipkart has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer an instant discount of Rs. 4,000 on purchases made using their cards. Buyers can also avail of additional exchange offers, exchange bonuses, no-cost EMI options and coupon discounts.

iPhone 16 Series Offers

The e-commerce platform has published a microsite that reveals the deals and bank offers during the Flipkart Big Saving Days. The base 128GB storage variant of iPhone 16 is listed for Rs. 68,999, instead of the original launch price of Rs. 79,900. It can be grabbed for Rs. 59,999 in the ongoing sale. This offer price includes Rs. 4,000 HDFC bank offer and up to Rs. 5,000 additional exchange discount. No cost EMI starts at Rs. 10,000 per month.

Flipkart is selling the newly launched iPhone 16e for Rs. 55,900 (including bank offers), down from the launch price of Rs. 59,900. Similarly, the iPhone 16 Plus is available for Rs. 78,999, down from Rs. 89,900. Interested buyers can get the phone for Rs. 74,999 by applying a Rs. 4,000 bank offer.

The iPhone 16 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,08,900 for the base variant during the sale, instead of Rs. 1,19,900. The top-end iPhone 16 Pro Max is available for a starting price tag of Rs. 1,31,900, instead of the original price of Rs. 1,44,900. These discounted price tags include bank-based offers.

iPhone 15 Series Offers

The iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 14 are available for a starting price tag of Rs. 60,999, Rs. 64,999, and Rs. 50,999, respectively during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. Besides the general discounts, shoppers can avail no-cost EMI options, standard EMI options, exchange discounts and coupon-based discounts in the sale.

