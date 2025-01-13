Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Retains Lead as Global Smartphone Shipments Grew 4 Percent YoY in 2024: Counterpoint Research

Samsung Retains Lead as Global Smartphone Shipments Grew 4 Percent YoY in 2024: Counterpoint Research

Global smartphone sales rose last year, after reaching their lowest point in a decade in 2013.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 January 2025 20:15 IST
Samsung Retains Lead as Global Smartphone Shipments Grew 4 Percent YoY in 2024: Counterpoint Research

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 series (pictured) was unveiled in January 2024

Highlights
  • Apple placed second in global smartphone shipments in 2024
  • Xiaomi came in third with a 14 percent market share
  • Samsung held top spot, led by "strong demand" for its Galaxy S24 series
Advertisement

Smartphone shipments globally increased by four percent on a year-over-year basis in 2024, according to a report by a market research firm. Samsung claimed the top spot in market share, followed by Apple and Xiaomi. The report added that this is the first YoY market growth after "two consecutive years of annual declines." The growth was chalked up to better consumer sentiment than in previous years due to macroeconomic improvements. Notably, global smartphone sales in 2023 were the lowest in a decade.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Models Outperformed Older Models in 2024

According to a Counterpoint Research report based on preliminary results from Counterpoint Research's Market Pulse, global smartphone shipments grew 4 percent in 2024 over its 2023 numbers. Research Director Tarun Pathak said that 2024's smartphone markets saw recovery and normalisation, "as macroeconomic pressures softened."

The market started showing signs of recovery in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to Pathak, and it has continued to grow for five consecutive quarters. He added that almost all markets showed growth, led by Europe, China and Latin America.

Samsung held the top spot with a 19 percent market share, led by "strong demand" for its Galaxy S24 series and A-series smartphones, according to the market research firm. The Galaxy S24 series models, positioned as the company's first AI smartphones, outperformed older models and were "received especially well" in Western Europe and the USA.

Apple was in second place with an 18 percent market share. The iPhone 16 series received a mixed response, and it was partially "due to a lack of availability of Apple Intelligence at launch." The company, however, continued to grow well in its "non-core markets like Latin America, Africa and Asia-Pacific-Others." Senior Analyst at Counterpoint Research, Ivan Lam noted that in markets like China, demand for Apple's Pro and Pro Max models is "ballooning."

With a 14 percent market share, Xiaomi came in third, but it was the fastest-growing brand among the top five OEMs in 2024, which included Vivo and Oppo, with eight percent market share each.

Although the top five brands remained the same as 2023, they collectively lost some share to "aggressive competition from Huawei, Honor and Motorola, according to the research firm. The latter is claimed to be the fastest-growing OEM among all the top 10 brands of the year.

The report added that 2024 brought GenAI to premium smartphones and by 2028, nine out of ten smartphones priced above $250 (roughly Rs. 21,700) are expected to be GenAI-capable.

Smartphone volumes are unlikely to reach the peak levels seen in pre-COVID times, but in 2025, the revenue growth is expected to continue to outpace volume growth, with revenues growing 8 percent YoY, compared to 4 percent volume growth.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Global Smartphone Shipments, Global Smartphone Shipments 2024, Counterpoint Research, Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, Honor
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Mudrex Halts Crypto Withdrawals Till January 28 Amid Efforts to Automate User Verification System

Related Stories

Samsung Retains Lead as Global Smartphone Shipments Grew 4 Percent YoY in 2024: Counterpoint Research
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Renders and Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  2. JioFiber, AirFiber Users to Get YouTube Premium for Free With These Plans
  3. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 Is Live: Best Deals
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Leak Suggest Hiked Prices Over Preceding S24 Lineup
  5. Apple's 11th Generation iPad Could Be Equipped With This Processor
  6. Amazon Sale Brings Big Discounts on iPhone 16, iPhone 15 and Other Models
  7. Top Deals on Midrange Smartphones During Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale
  8. Apple's iPhone 17 Air Might Be Even Thinner Than Previously Expected
  9. BTC, ETH Log Minor Dips as Prices of Most Altcoins Slump
  10. iQOO Z10 Turbo, iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Retains Lead as Global Smartphone Shipments Grew 4 Percent YoY in 2024: Counterpoint Research
  2. Antarctica’s Pyramid-Shaped Peak: A Geological Masterpiece
  3. Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra Global Launch Date Set for February 6
  4. Mudrex Halts Crypto Withdrawals Till January 28 Amid Efforts to Automate User Verification System
  5. Mark Your Calendars! The Next Blue Moon Arrives on May 31, 2026
  6. Google Cloud Unveils Generative AI Search and Agentic Tools for Retailers
  7. iQOO Z10 Turbo, iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench; Listing Reveals Snapdragon 8s Elite's Configuration
  8. Southern California's Drought Crisis Fuels Wildfire Threats and Water Shortages
  9. Oppo Find N5 Confirmed to Launch in China Next Month; May Debut Globally as OnePlus Open 2
  10. Apple Faces Claims of Making ‘Exorbitant Profits’ at UK Trial
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »