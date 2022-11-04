India's smartphone shipments have fell down 11 percent YoY in Q3 2022 to reach over 45 million units, according to the latest data by Counterpoint research. Chinese electronics brand Xiaomi secured the top spot among other smartphone brands with a shipment share of 21 percent. Samsung closely followed Xiaomi to be in the second spot with a market share of 18 percent. Vivo and Realme were placed in the third and fourth spot respectively, closely followed by Oppo in the fifth spot. India's smartphone shipments Q3 2022 also saw Apple reach its highest ever market share of 5 percent in the Indian market. The third quarter was also the first time ever when an iPhone (iPhone 13) topped the overall India smartphone quarterly shipment rankings.

A recent Counterpoint research reported that the smartphone shipment in India saw a decline of 11 percent YoY in Q3 2022 to reach over 45 million units. Though Xiaomi's YoY shipments declined 19 percent, the Chinese company managed to maintain the top spot with a market share of 21 percent. Xiaomi was also the top 5G smartphone brand in Q3 2022 in India in the sub-Rs. 20,000 price band.

The South Korean electronics brand Samsung came in second in the quarter with a market share of 18 percent. Samsung was the top smartphone brand in India this September. The company also led the Rs. 10,000- Rs. 20,000 price band, which was mainly driven by the Galaxy M-series and F-series models. Samsung was the fastest growing brand among the top five brands in the premium segment as well.

As mentioned earlier, Vivo captured the third position while Realme came at the fourth spot in Q3 2022. The Chinese tech company Oppo stood in the fifth position, although it declined 7 percent YoY in Q3 2022.

This quarter also saw American tech company Apple reach its highest ever Indian market shipment share of 5 percent. The iPhone 13 became the first iPhone to top the overall phone shipments in India in a quarter.

