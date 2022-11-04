Technology News
Elon Musk Takeover: Twitter India Said to Start Laying Off Staff as Part of Global Job Cut

Twitter India layoffs are said to have affected a "significant chunk" of the team in the country.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 4 November 2022 18:22 IST
Twitter will temporarily close all offices for safety of employees, Twitter systems and customer data

Highlights
  • Elon Musk began his innings at Twitter last week
  • Elon Musk fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal as well as the CFO
  • Twitter had several run-ins with the government over freedom of speech

Twitter has started laying off employees in India as part of a global job cut ordered by the social media platform's new owner Elon Musk to attain economies of scale and make the $44 billion (nearly Rs. 3,62,100 crore) acquisition viable.

The world's richest businessman Musk began his innings at Twitter last week by firing the CEO Parag Agrawal as well as the CFO and some other top executives.

This was followed by an exodus of top management. Musk has now started a massive exercise to downsize the company's global workforce.

"Lay-off has started. Some of my colleagues have received email notification regarding this," a Twitter India employee told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Another source said the lay-offs have affected a "significant chunk" of the India team.

The full details of the job cuts were not immediately available.

Twitter India did not respond to email queries.

The US-based social media platform, in an internal email to employees earlier, had said, "In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday." It said that "everyone will receive an individual email".

The company will temporarily close all offices for safety of employees as well as Twitter systems and customer data.

"If you are in an office or on your way to an office, please return home," Twitter had said.

While Twitter had several run-ins with the government over freedom of speech, the company in the email barred employees from discussing confidential company information on social media, with the press or elsewhere.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Twitter employees were notified in the email about the beginning of layoffs. “We recognise that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company's success moving forward,” an internal Twitter email said, according to the report. 

Oppo Find X6 Pro Tipped to Feature 6.7-inch E6 OLED Display, More Specifications Surface
