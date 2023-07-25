Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event: How to Watch Samsung's Launch Event and What to Expect

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked will begin at 4:30pm IST on Wednesday.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 July 2023 18:10 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

The July 26 event will be the first Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event to be held in Seoul

Highlights
  • The next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will be held on July 26
  • The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 are expected to make their debut
  • Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy Tab S9 series of tablets

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is all set to kick off on Wednesday and the South Korean tech firm's second major launch event of the year will take place at Seoul in South Korea for the first time — Samsung typically hosts its launch events in European countries or in the US. At its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung is expected to introduce two new Galaxy Z-series phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The firm is also said to be preparing to unveil the Galaxy Watch 6 series, the Galaxy Tab S9 series of tablets, and the Galaxy Buds 3 truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones at the event.

How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked livestream

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked will begin at 7am ET (4:30pm IST) on Wednesday and Samsung Mobile Chief TM Roh is expected to make an appearance during the event, based on the company's previous launches. The event will be streamed live from Seoul in South Korea — the company is set to host a Galaxy Unpacked event in its home country for the first time.

You can watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked livestream via the company's YouTube channel, the Samsung website, Samsung TV Plus, and the Samsung Newsroom website. You can also watch the event via the player embedded below.

What to expect from the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event

The biggest announcements expected at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is likely to be the arrival of the new Galaxy Z foldables. Samsung has teased the arrival of its new foldable phones — you can even pre-book the upcoming handsets before Samsung unveils them. These phones are likely to be the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which are expected to debut as the successors to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 that were launched by the company a year ago.

While the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is tipped to bring a few visual tweaks compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 from last year, the clamshell-style Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldable phone is said to feature a larger cover display compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which has a 1.9-inch outer screen. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to compete with the Oppo Find N2 Flip and the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra in India.

Besides the new foldable phones, Samsung is also likely to launch the Galaxy Tab S9 series of tablets at the Galaxy Unpacked event. Details of the design and specifications of the top-of-the-line model recently leaked online, hinting at that presence of Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset on the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, along with a dual rear camera setup.

The successors to last year's Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series are also likely to make their debut at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is tipped to feature a rotating bezel, as per previous leaks and reports. Samsung could also announce the Galaxy Buds 3 as its third generation of Galaxy-branded TWS earphones alongside the foldable phones, tablets, and smartwatches on Wednesday.

