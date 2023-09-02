Infinix GT 10 Pro price has been increased by Rs. 1,000 in India. The gaming-focused handset is currently listed on Flipkart with the revised price tag. The Infinix GT 10 Pro was launched last month in the county with an interactive LED back panel with a transparent effect. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The handset sports an AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and has a 108-megapixel triple rear camera unit.

Infinix GT 10 Pro price in India (revised)

After the latest revision, Infinix GT 10 Pro is now available at Rs. 20,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The smartphone was initially launched in the country in the first week of August with a price tag of Rs. 19,999. It is offered in Cyber Black and Mirage Silver colour options.

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart has listed the phone with the revised pricing at the time of writing. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Infinix for comment on the price hike. We will update this space once we hear back from them.

Infinix GT 10 Pro specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Infinix GT 10 Pro runs on Android 13 based XOS 13. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) AMOLED LTPS display with 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB USF 3.1 of onboard storage. The available RAM can be virtually expanded up to 16GB using additional unused storage. As mentioned, the device has a back panel with a transparent effect and customisable LED lighting strips.

Photos and videos in the Infinix GT 10 Pro are handled by a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 108-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel camera sensors. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel front camera. The smartphone features an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. It comes with stereo dual speakers powered by DTS audio technology and Hi-Res audio certification.

The smartphone company has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Infinix GT 10 Pro with support for 45W fast charging support. It comes with the company's in-house bypass charging mode for thermal management.

