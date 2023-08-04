Infinix GT 10 Pro was launched in India on Thursday as a mid-range smartphone aimed at gamers in the country. The newest handset from the Transsion Group subsidiary is powered by a Dimensity 8050 chipset from MediaTek and is equipped with a 108-megapixel primary camera. Last week, pre-bookings for Samsung's latest foldable phones opened after pricing for the phones in India was revealed by the South Korean smartphone maker. Meanwhile, the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale started at midnight on Friday, half a day after Prime subscribers were granted early access to some of the deals ahead of other customers.

On this week's episode of the Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital, guest host and Reviews Editor, Roydon Cerejo and Senior Reviewer Sheldon Pinto team up to discuss the most noteworthy technology news stories of the week. We discuss the price of the latest Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 in India to the new Infinix GT series gaming phone.

Samsung has increased the prices of its new foldable phones compared to the models launched last year. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 come with a few hardware upgrades over their predecessors, such as updated Snapdragon chipsets and a larger external display on the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Make sure to read our first impressions of these foldable phones and stay tuned to the reviews section on Gadgets 360 for our full reviews of the latest Z series phones from Samsung.

On Friday, the Amazon Great Freedom festival opened to all customers at midnight. This is the e-commerce's first major sale since the Amazon Prime Day event held last month. While that sale was exclusive to Prime subscribers and ran for two days, the Great Freedom Festival sale is open to any Amazon user and will end on August 8.

We also discuss the newly launched Infinix GT 10 Pro, a mid-range device from the Chinese smartphone maker. Aside from being equipped with a DImensity 8050 chipset and a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED LTPS display, this handset has an LED light system on the rear panel. It appears that the Nothing Phone 2 continues to inspire design features on new smartphones — the recently launched Tecno Pova 5 Pro is also equipped with an RGB LED notification system on its rear panel.

If you're new to the Gadgets 360 website, you can easily find the Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital on your favourite platform — be it Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Gaana, JioSaavn, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Don't forget to follow the Gadgets 360 podcast wherever you're listening. Please also rate us and leave a review.