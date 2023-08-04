Technology News

Infinix GT 10 Pro to Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: A Technology News Recap

Will the Nothing Phone 2 continue to inspire the design of more smartphones in 2023?

Written by David Delima | Updated: 4 August 2023 19:39 IST
Infinix GT 10 Pro to Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: A Technology News Recap

Infinix GT 10 Pro runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset

Infinix GT 10 Pro was launched in India on Thursday as a mid-range smartphone aimed at gamers in the country. The newest handset from the Transsion Group subsidiary is powered by a Dimensity 8050 chipset from MediaTek and is equipped with a 108-megapixel primary camera. Last week, pre-bookings for Samsung's latest foldable phones opened after pricing for the phones in India was revealed by the South Korean smartphone maker. Meanwhile, the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale started at midnight on Friday, half a day after Prime subscribers were granted early access to some of the deals ahead of other customers.

On this week's episode of the Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital, guest host and Reviews Editor, Roydon Cerejo and Senior Reviewer Sheldon Pinto team up to discuss the most noteworthy technology news stories of the week. We discuss the price of the latest Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 in India to the new Infinix GT series gaming phone.

Samsung has increased the prices of its new foldable phones compared to the models launched last year. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 come with a few hardware upgrades over their predecessors, such as updated Snapdragon chipsets and a larger external display on the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Make sure to read our first impressions of these foldable phones and stay tuned to the reviews section on Gadgets 360 for our full reviews of the latest Z series phones from Samsung.

On Friday, the Amazon Great Freedom festival opened to all customers at midnight. This is the e-commerce's first major sale since the Amazon Prime Day event held last month. While that sale was exclusive to Prime subscribers and ran for two days, the Great Freedom Festival sale is open to any Amazon user and will end on August 8.

We also discuss the newly launched Infinix GT 10 Pro, a mid-range device from the Chinese smartphone maker. Aside from being equipped with a DImensity 8050 chipset and a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED LTPS display, this handset has an LED light system on the rear panel. It appears that the Nothing Phone 2 continues to inspire design features on new smartphones — the recently launched Tecno Pova 5 Pro is also equipped with an RGB LED notification system on its rear panel.

If you're new to the Gadgets 360 website, you can easily find the Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital on your favourite platform — be it Amazon MusicApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsGaanaJioSaavnSpotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Don't forget to follow the Gadgets 360 podcast wherever you're listening. Please also rate us and leave a review.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infinix GT 10 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, Amazon, Orbital, Podcast
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
What is the Controversial Worldcoin Project All About and Why are Nations Concerned: Details
Mi 11X Pro, Redmi Note 10S, Mi 10T, More Discounted as Part of Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale

Related Stories

Infinix GT 10 Pro to Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: A Technology News Recap
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Series Will Reportedly Be Unveiled on This Date
  2. Infinix GT 10 Pro Goes Official in India With Dimensity 8050 SoC: See Price
  3. Kohrra to The Witcher Season 3: Top Movies and TV Series to Watch on Netflix Right Now
  4. Poco M6 Pro 5G to Launch in India With This SoC; Design, Price Leaked
  5. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: These Xiaomi, Redmi Phones Get Discounts
  6. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023: Top Deals on Bluetooth Speakers
  7. Apple, Samsung, HP Halt India Laptop Imports After Sudden Curbs
  8. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023: Top Offers on Phones Under Rs. 10,000
  9. Nothing Unveils New CMF Sub-Brand, Will Launch These New Products in 2023
  10. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Best Smartphones Deals Under Rs. 15,000
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Design Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch: All Details
  2. X to Now Let Users Stream Live Videos, Elon Musk Announces New Feature
  3. Chandrayaan-3 Has Covered About Two-Thirds of Distance to the Moon: ISRO
  4. Google Parent Alphabet Slashes Nearly 90 Percent Stake in Robinhood Markets
  5. Apple, Samsung, HP Halt India Laptop Imports After Sudden Curbs
  6. What is the Controversial Worldcoin Project All About and Why are Nations Concerned: Details
  7. India's Import Ban on Laptops, Tablets, PC to Boost Domestic Manufacturing, Says MoS IT
  8. India Saw Massive Surge in Ransomware, IoT Cyber Attacks in H1 2023: Report
  9. Huawei's Smartphone Business Recovering, Says Head of Consumer Business
  10. Bharat Web3 Association Notes India’s Interest in DeFi as Country Posts G20 Presidency Note on Crypto
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.