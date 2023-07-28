Infinix GT 10 Pro is all set to go official in India on Thursday, August 3, but ahead of it, the Transsion Group subsidiary has revealed the pricing and key specifications of the upcoming handset. It is teased to run MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The Infinix GT 10 Pro will pack an AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate. It is confirmed to come with a triple rear camera unit, led by a 108-megapixel primary sensor.

Infinix GT 10 Pro price in India, launch offers

In the build-up to Infinix GT 10 Pro's launch, Infinix announced vital specifications and pricing details of the handset on Friday. It is teased to be priced below Rs. 20,000 in India. However, the exact price tag will be announced on August 3.

The Infinix GT 10 Pro will go on pre-order starting from August 3 through Flipkart. Infinix is offering a Pro Gaming Gift for the first 5,000 customers pre-ordering the handset. Buyers can avail an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 on payments made through select bank cards. Further, there is a Rs. 2,000 extra discount for trading in an old phone. The company is also providing six-month no-cost EMI options as well.

The latest handset has a Nothing Phone 2-inspired transparent back panel with LED lighting that can be customised for different actions like charging, gaming, playing music, notifications, and incoming calls.

Infinix GT 10 Pro specifications

The Infinix GT 10 Pro will run on Android 13 and the company is promising an upgrade to Android 14 along with two years of security update. It is confirmed to have a 6.67-inch full-HD+ 10-bit AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The display has a hole punch cutout at the centre and is rated to deliver 900 nits of peak brightness and 100 percent coverage of the DCIP colour gamut.

Infinix's latest gaming handset will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB USF 3.1 of onboard storage. The available RAM can be expanded up to 16GB using additional unused storage. It comes with stereo dual speakers powered by DTS audio technology and Hi-Res audio certification. The gaming focussed handset has a dedicated game engine and includes a vapour chamber cooling system for thermal management.

For optics, the Infinix GT 10 Pro will have a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 108-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel camera sensors. Selfies and video chats will be handled by a 32-megapixel front camera. Infinix will pack a 5,000mAh battery on the Infinix GT 10 Pro with support for 45W fast charging support. It will have Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

