Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Infinix GT 10 Pro Specifications, Design Features Revealed Ahead of India Launch: All Details

Infinix GT 10 Pro Specifications, Design Features Revealed Ahead of India Launch: All Details

Infinix GT 10 Pro will go on pre-order in India starting August 3.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 July 2023 18:39 IST
Infinix GT 10 Pro Specifications, Design Features Revealed Ahead of India Launch: All Details

Infinix GT 10 Pro will run on Android 13

Highlights
  • Infinix GT 10 Pro will have a 32-megapixel selfie camera
  • It will include stereo dual speakers
  • Infinix will pack a 5,000mAh battery on the Infinix GT 10 Pro

Infinix GT 10 Pro is all set to go official in India on Thursday, August 3, but ahead of it, the Transsion Group subsidiary has revealed the pricing and key specifications of the upcoming handset. It is teased to run MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The Infinix GT 10 Pro will pack an AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate. It is confirmed to come with a triple rear camera unit, led by a 108-megapixel primary sensor.

Infinix GT 10 Pro price in India, launch offers

In the build-up to Infinix GT 10 Pro's launch, Infinix announced vital specifications and pricing details of the handset on Friday. It is teased to be priced below Rs. 20,000 in India. However, the exact price tag will be announced on August 3.

The Infinix GT 10 Pro will go on pre-order starting from August 3 through Flipkart. Infinix is offering a Pro Gaming Gift for the first 5,000 customers pre-ordering the handset. Buyers can avail an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 on payments made through select bank cards. Further, there is a Rs. 2,000 extra discount for trading in an old phone. The company is also providing six-month no-cost EMI options as well.

The latest handset has a Nothing Phone 2-inspired transparent back panel with LED lighting that can be customised for different actions like charging, gaming, playing music, notifications, and incoming calls.

Infinix GT 10 Pro specifications

The Infinix GT 10 Pro will run on Android 13 and the company is promising an upgrade to Android 14 along with two years of security update. It is confirmed to have a 6.67-inch full-HD+ 10-bit AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The display has a hole punch cutout at the centre and is rated to deliver 900 nits of peak brightness and 100 percent coverage of the DCIP colour gamut.

gt 10 pro infinix gadgets360 Infinix GT 10 Pro

Infinix's latest gaming handset will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB USF 3.1 of onboard storage. The available RAM can be expanded up to 16GB using additional unused storage. It comes with stereo dual speakers powered by DTS audio technology and Hi-Res audio certification. The gaming focussed handset has a dedicated game engine and includes a vapour chamber cooling system for thermal management.

For optics, the Infinix GT 10 Pro will have a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 108-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel camera sensors. Selfies and video chats will be handled by a 32-megapixel front camera. Infinix will pack a 5,000mAh battery on the Infinix GT 10 Pro with support for 45W fast charging support. It will have Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The Infinix Zero Ultra has a decent set of specifications on paper, but does the phone justify its high asking price? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infinix GT 10 Pro, Infinix GT 10 Pro Price in India, Infinix GT 10 Pro Specifications, Infinix
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Global Smartphone Shipments Declined 7.8 Percent on YoY Basis: Report
Emmy Awards 2023 to Be Delayed Out of September Date Due to Hollywood Strikes

Related Stories

Infinix GT 10 Pro Specifications, Design Features Revealed Ahead of India Launch: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series Supports Tap to Pay in India: See Details
  2. iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus to Feature Upgraded 48-Megapixel Sony Camera: Kuo
  3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series to Be Sold in India at This Price
  4. Moto G14 Price in India Tipped Ahead of August 1 Launch
  5. iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Might Debut With These Hiked Price Tags
  6. Honor 90 Will Reportedly Launch in India in September at This Price
  7. Your Android Phone Will Now Alert You When an AirTag Is Tracking You
  8. iPhone 15 Pro Could Support These 9 Features With the New Action Button
  9. Redmi 12 5G Specifications Teased; to Launch in India on This Date
  10. Infinix GT 10 Pro Price, Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla Executives Said to Have Met Invest India CEO for Talks on Plans to Enter India
  2. Binance, CEO Zhao File Motion to Dismiss US CFTC Complaint
  3. Emmy Awards 2023 to Be Delayed Out of September Date Due to Hollywood Strikes
  4. Infinix GT 10 Pro Specifications, Design Features Revealed Ahead of India Launch: All Details
  5. Global Smartphone Shipments Declined 7.8 Percent on YoY Basis: Report
  6. Ola Electric Said to Have Recorded $136 Million Loss in FY 2022-23, Missing Revenue Goal
  7. Foxconn Chairman Praises Ecosystem for Semiconductor Chips in India
  8. Epic Games Asks US Supreme Court to Allow Ruling Against Apple’s App Store Payment Practices to Take Effect
  9. Moto G14 Price in India Tipped Ahead of August 1 Launch; Specifications Teased
  10. Google Rolls Out Apple AirTag Detection With Unwanted Tracking Alerts on Android Devices
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.