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Infinix GT 50 Pro India Launch Timeline Revealed; to Debut New Gaming Ecosystem

Infinix has also teased an ecosystem around the upcoming GT 50 Pro.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 8 October 2026 16:42 IST
Infinix GT 50 Pro India Launch Timeline Revealed; to Debut New Gaming Ecosystem

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix GT 50 Pro runs on Android 16 based XOS 16

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Highlights
  • Infinix GT 50 Pro India launch is scheduled for October
  • The company is using a community campaign to reveal the launch date
  • The global model features a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate SoC
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Infinix is preparing to expand its GT gaming smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the Infinix GT 50 Pro. The company has now revealed the launch timeline of its upcoming handset. Similar to its predecessor, the GT 50 Pro is expected to build on the series' focus on high-refresh-rate displays, cooling and gaming-focused hardware. Infinix has also teased an ecosystem around the upcoming handset, and it could debut with gaming-focused accessories.

Infinix GT 50 Pro India Launch Timeline

Infinix has confirmed that the GT 50 Pro will launch in India in October. The launch date, however, remains under wraps. The company is using a community-driven campaign to reveal the date.

As part of this campaign, users can head to the Infinix GT 50 Pro launch page on its website and click to increase a collective reveal meter. Every click contributes to the total. Infinix says once the community reaches the required target, the official launch date of the GT 50 Pro will be revealed.

The handset has already been launched in select global markets, making its debut in April this year.

Infinix GT 50 Pro Features, Specifications

The global dual SIM (Nano + Nano) Infinix GT 50 Pro runs on Android 16-based XOS 16. It sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED LTPS 1.5K (1,208x2,644 pixels) display with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 330Hz touch sampling rate, 2800Hz instant touch sampling, and 4500 nits peak brightness.

Under the hood, the Infinix GT 50 Pro has a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate chipset, paired with a Mali-G720 MC7 GPU, 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

For optics, the Infinix GT 50 Pro has a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel main sensor with f/1.59 aperture and OIS, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. For selfies and video chats, it has a 13-megapixel front-facing camera.

Connectivity options of the global model include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, OTG, NFC, FM radio, and a USB Type-C port. The Infinix GT 50 Pro features a 6,500mAh battery with up to 45W wired fast charging support and 10W reverse wired charging. The handset measures 162.44 x 77.23 x 8.15 mm and weighs 198g.

FAQInfinix Gt 50 Pro FAQs
What are the main features of the Infinix GT 50 Pro?
The Infinix GT 50 Pro is available with up to 12GB of RAM paired with 512GB of internal storage, along with 12GB of extended RAM support. It features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main camera and a 8MP secondary sensor, along with a 13MP front-facing selfie camera. The phone supports fast charging with 45W wired charging and 30W wireless charging, backed by a 6500mAh battery. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate processor and comes with a 6.78-inch LTPS AMOLED display that supports up to a 144Hz refresh rate. The Infinix GT 50 Pro is available in 3 colour options.
When was the Infinix GT 50 Pro released?
The Infinix GT 50 Pro was launched on April 24, 2026.
Where can I buy the Infinix GT 50 Pro?
You can buy the Infinix GT 50 Pro through the official Infinix website, e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, and select retail stores across India.
Read More
Infinix GT 50 Pro

Infinix GT 50 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1208x2644 pixels
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Further reading: Infinix GT 50 Pro, Infinix GT 50 Pro Price, Infinix GT 50 Pro Specifications, Infinix
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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