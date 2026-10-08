Infinix is preparing to expand its GT gaming smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the Infinix GT 50 Pro. The company has now revealed the launch timeline of its upcoming handset. Similar to its predecessor, the GT 50 Pro is expected to build on the series' focus on high-refresh-rate displays, cooling and gaming-focused hardware. Infinix has also teased an ecosystem around the upcoming handset, and it could debut with gaming-focused accessories.

Infinix GT 50 Pro India Launch Timeline

Infinix has confirmed that the GT 50 Pro will launch in India in October. The launch date, however, remains under wraps. The company is using a community-driven campaign to reveal the date.

As part of this campaign, users can head to the Infinix GT 50 Pro launch page on its website and click to increase a collective reveal meter. Every click contributes to the total. Infinix says once the community reaches the required target, the official launch date of the GT 50 Pro will be revealed.

The handset has already been launched in select global markets, making its debut in April this year.

Infinix GT 50 Pro Features, Specifications

The global dual SIM (Nano + Nano) Infinix GT 50 Pro runs on Android 16-based XOS 16. It sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED LTPS 1.5K (1,208x2,644 pixels) display with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 330Hz touch sampling rate, 2800Hz instant touch sampling, and 4500 nits peak brightness.

Under the hood, the Infinix GT 50 Pro has a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate chipset, paired with a Mali-G720 MC7 GPU, 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

For optics, the Infinix GT 50 Pro has a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel main sensor with f/1.59 aperture and OIS, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. For selfies and video chats, it has a 13-megapixel front-facing camera.

Connectivity options of the global model include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, OTG, NFC, FM radio, and a USB Type-C port. The Infinix GT 50 Pro features a 6,500mAh battery with up to 45W wired fast charging support and 10W reverse wired charging. The handset measures 162.44 x 77.23 x 8.15 mm and weighs 198g.