BTC Price Falls Below $16,000 Mark, ETH Sees Slow Growth Due to Losses

A number of stablecoins as well as other altcoins, settled with losses today.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 22 November 2022 10:58 IST
Photo Credit: Pixabay/ WorldSpectrum

The valuation of the global crypto market stands at $788.84 billion

  • While DOGE saw gains, Shiba Inu settled with losses
  • Chainlink, Cosmos saw profits
  • Bitcoin Cash saw gains

The fluctuations in the crypto market are proving to be profitable for some tokens and concern-worthy for others. Bitcoin, for instance, has failed to see any profits in around the last twelve days. On Tuesday, November 22, Bitcoin opened trading with a loss of nearly one percent. As per the crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360, BTC is trading around the price point of $15,810 (roughly Rs. 12.9 lakh). On international exchanges as well, Bitcoin is trading at a similar price point.

Ether followed BTC's market movement and recorded a fall of 1.10 percent in its prices. At present, ETH is trading at $1,100 (roughly Rs. 89,957), shows the crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360.

These include Tether, USD Coin, Binance Coin, Binance USD, and Polkadot.

On the other hand, several cryptocurrencies reflected greens next to them indicating at profits.

These include Ripple, Cardano, Dogecoin, Polygon, Tron, and Solana.

Chainlink, Cosmos, Bitcoin Cash, and Near Protocol — all bagged gains.

In an interesting turn of events, the Bitcoin Cash cryptocurrency has been named to become an official payment mode in the island nation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, located in the Caribbean region. This process of officiating BCH could take as long as March next year.

The global crypto market cap dropped down by 0.93 percent in the last 24 hours.

As per CoinMarketCap, the valuation of the global crypto market stands at $788.84 billion (roughly Rs. 64,41,797 crore).

