Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 is coming soon — the company's mega sale event is usually aligned with rival Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale that is tipped to begin on October 10 — and the platform has begun teasing various deals and discounts on smartphones. While exact pricing details are yet to be revealed, the company has already revealed some of the smartphones that will be available for purchase at discounted rates during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

The microsite created by Flipkart ahead of the Big Billion Days sale has been updated with a list of smartphones that will be sold at cheaper prices during the upcoming sale. At the moment, Flipkart has only revealed the last digit of the discounted prices — these are expected to be revealed closer to the sale event.

During the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, the Nothing Phone 1, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, Google's Pixel 7, and the Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G will be available to purchase at discounted rates, according to the company's microsite. Customers will also be able to purchase the Samsung Galaxy F13, Moto G32, Vivo V29e, Poco M5, Realme 11x 5G, Infinix Hot 30 5G, Redmi Note 12, Realme 10 Pro 5G, and Moto G14 at prices lower than their regular retail prices.

In addition to these handsets, the company's landing page for smartphone deals also lists smartphones that will go on sale for the first time during the sale — the Motorola Edge 40 Neo, Vivo T2 Pro 5G, Pixel 8, Vivo V29, and the Samsung Galaxy F34 5G in an Orchid Violet colourway.

The platform is also advertising a "Sale Price Live" offer that begins on September 27. According to Flipkart, customers will be able to buy some products "at sale prices" days before the sale begins.

Flipkart recently published a list of 10 smartphone brands on the same microsite, with a list of consecutive dates. According to the e-commerce platform, deals for individual smartphone brands will be revealed on the corresponding dates in the list. The e-commerce platform is yet to reveal when the sale is set to begin, but it is worth noting that the last date in the list — for Oppo smartphones — is October 8.

