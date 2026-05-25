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Xiaomi 17T Amazon Availability, Zeiss-Tuned Telephoto Camera Confirmed via Microsite

Xiaomi 17T will be equipped with a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera unit.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 May 2026 18:33 IST
Xiaomi 17T Amazon Availability, Zeiss-Tuned Telephoto Camera Confirmed via Microsite

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 17T series will sport a flat rear panel

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Highlights
  • Xiaomi 17T will be launched in India on June 4
  • Xiaomi 17T is confirmed to feature a telephoto camera
  • Xiaomi 17T series will also include a Pro model globally
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Xiaomi 17T is scheduled to be launched in India early next month, the tech giant recently announced. The smartphone will arrive as the first T series handset from the company since the debut of the Xiaomi 11T Pro in January 2022. Days ahead of its global launch, the smartphone maker revealed key details about the Xiaomi 17T. The phone will go on sale in the country via Amazon. The dedicated microsite on the e-commerce platform also reveals that the Xiaomi 17T will feature a telephoto camera on the back, offering up to 115mm equivalent focal length.

Xiaomi 17T Availability, Camera Details Revealed

A dedicated microsite for the upcoming Xiaomi 17T on Amazon confirms its availability via the e-commerce platform after the handset is launched in the country. The microsite reveals that the Xiaomi 17T will be equipped with a Zeiss-tuned telephoto camera. The telephoto shooter on the Xiaomi 17T will deliver up to 5x optical zoom, up to 10x “optical quality” zoom, and up to 120x digital zoom, enhanced by AI.

The camera will also offer a 23mm to 115mm equivalent focal length. Moreover, the lens will feature an f/3.0 aperture. The company will reveal other details about the phone's camera configuration on May 26.

We already know that the Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro will be launched in select global markets on May 28. Following its global debut, the standard model will be unveiled in India on June 4, marking the return of the company's X lineup to the country after more than four years.

The smartphone maker recently revealed that the lineup will be offered in two display variants. The Xiaomi 17T Pro is expected to sport a larger screen of the two, and is confirmed to be offered in at least a Deep Blue shade. Meanwhile, the standard Xiaomi 17T model will go on sale globally in at least a Violet colourway.

In terms of design, the Xiaomi 17T is shown to boast a Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup, placed inside a square-shaped camera module, with an LED flash placed next to the deco. The vertically aligned Xiaomi branding will be placed in the bottom-left corner of the flat panel. The smartphone will also sport a flat metal frame. A power button and volume controls appear on the right side of the handset, while the left side will be left clean.

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Further reading: Xiaomi 17T, Xiaomi, Xiaomi 17T India Launch, Xiaomi 17T Specifications, Xiaomi 17T Pro
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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