Infinix Note 30 series is expected to launch later this year. The series is likely to include the base Infinix Note 30 5G, Infinix Note 30 Pro, Infinix Note 30 VIP, and Infinix Note 30i models. A new report suggests that the series will launch in select Asian regions later this month. The report also tips the possible launch timeline of the base model. The vanilla Infinix Note 30 is expected to succeed the Infinix Note 12 (2023), which was launched in October 2022. Live images, expected specifications, and the global price of the Infinix Note 30 Pro have also leaked.

According to a report by Passionategeekz, the Infinix Note 30 is expected to launch in India by the end of this month. The report adds that the phone will be exclusively sold through Flipkart. The Infinix Note 30 series will reportedly launch on May 20, globally. The mid-range Infinix Note 30 models are expected to be priced at around $300 (roughly Rs. 24,600).

The 4G variant of the Infinix Note 30 is tipped to launch in a singular 7GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage configuration with a 6,000mAh battery. The report did not detail any specifications or features of the Infinix Note 30 5G. The Infinix Note 30 VIP is expected to launch in the country later in the year, and could also launch with the Infinix Note 30 Turbo moniker, the report added.

As per the leaked live images shared in the report, the Infinix Note 30 Pro is seen in two colour options - blue and a golden-silver colour-changing variant. Both models appear to have a glittery back panel. The rectangular camera module including the three rear camera units and an LED flash unit is seen placed on the top left corner of the back panel.

Infinix Note 30 Pro live image

Photo Credit: Passionategeekz

The Infinix Note 30 Pro is tipped to sport a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

According to the report, the Infinix Note 30 Pro is likely to include a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors. The phone is said to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging support. Further, the Note 30 Pro 4G 8GB RAM variant is tipped to be priced at $265 (Rs. 21,800) and is said to launch soon.

