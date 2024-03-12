Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Infinix Note 40, Note 40 Pro 4G Price, Renders Leaked; Note 40 Pro 5G Spotted on Certification Sites

Infinix Note 40, Note 40 Pro 4G Price, Renders Leaked; Note 40 Pro 5G Spotted on Certification Sites

Infinix Note 40 Pro 4G will reportedly get a 6.78-inch display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 12 March 2024 15:21 IST
Infinix Note 40, Note 40 Pro 4G Price, Renders Leaked; Note 40 Pro 5G Spotted on Certification Sites

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Note 30 series was launched in India May last year

Highlights
  • Infinix Note 40 Pro 4G seems to have a curved AMOLED display
  • nfinix Note 40 4G is shown to have a flat AMOLED screen
  • Infinix will unveil the Note 40 series globally on March 18
Advertisement

Infinix Note 40 series is confirmed to launch on March 18. The lineup is said to include at least three models — Infinix Note 40,  Infinix Note 40 Pro 4G, and Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G models. Ahead of their debut, their pricing, key specifications, and renders have surfaced online. The Infinix Note 40 and Infinix Note 40 Pro 4G are tipped to come with AMOLED displays with a centrally located hole punch design. Meanwhile, the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G seems to have surfaced on multiple certification platforms. It is shown to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC.

Tipsyer Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) posted alleged renders and specifications of the Infinix Note 40 and Infinix Note 40 Pro 4G on X. Both phones are said to run on MediaTek helio G99 SoC and carry a 108-megapixel primary rear camera. They are tipped to come with an IP54-rated build and could pack up to 256GB of onboard storage. The standard model could offer 45W fast charging support, while the Pro model is said to offer 70W fast charging support.

The Infinix Note 40 Pro 4G seems to have a curved AMOLED display while the Infinix Note 40 4G is shown to have a flat AMOLED screen. The renders show the displays with a hole-punch display design housing the selfie shooter. The smartphones are seen with a triple rear camera setup.

Additionally, Russian media outlet MobilTelefon has reported the pricing of the Infinix Note 40 and Infinix Note 40 Pro 4G. The Pro model will be reportedly priced at RUB 29,990 (roughly Rs. 27,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration could be priced at RUB 32,990 (roughly Rs. 30,000). The Infinix Note 40 is said to cost RUB 26,990 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration.

The report claims that the Infinix Note 40 Pro 4G will get a 6.78-inch display. It also repeats the presence of a 108-megapixel primary rear camera and adds that the camera setup will also include a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Meanwhile, MySmartPrice has spotted the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G on Google Play Console and Geekbench with model number X6851. It was also spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), hinting at its imminent arrival in India. The listings highlight some of the hardware specifications of the handset including a 1,080x2,436-pixel resolution display, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and Android 14.

Infinix will unveil the Note 40 series globally on March 18 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The company is expected to announce more details about the lineup in the coming days.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Infinix Note 40, Infinix Note 40 Pro, Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G, Infinix, Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Specifications, Infinix Note 40 Pro 4G, Infinix Note 40 Pro 4G Specifications, Infinix Note 40 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple to Launch New iPad Pro, iPad Air Models Soon; AirPods Pro Could Get New Feature, Says Report
Apple's Latest Patent Application Reveals New Touchscreen iMac Design for Artists With Wireless Charging Station

Related Stories

Infinix Note 40, Note 40 Pro 4G Price, Renders Leaked; Note 40 Pro 5G Spotted on Certification Sites
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Z9 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G SoC Goes Official in India
  2. Vivo T3 5G India Launch Teased, Specifications Leaked
  3. Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5G Debut in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Google Mentions Pixel 8a on Company Support Page; Launch Expected Soon
  5. Xiaomi 14: Good Things Come in Small Packages
  6. Apple Watch Series 9 Now Available in India at Under Rs. 33,000: See Deal
  7. Infinix Note 40 Series Price, Renders, Specifications Leaked Online
  8. Apple is Already Working on a MacBook Pro Powered By an M4 Chip: Gurman
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X100s Specifications, Colour Options Leak; Said to Run on MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Chip
  2. Apple Watch Series 9 Price in India Temporarily Drops Under Rs. 33,000 on Flipkart: See Deal
  3. Sony Hints at 'Super Fungible Tokens' in Latest Patent Application: All You Need to Know
  4. Detective Dotson, a Mystery-Adventure 2D Platformer Game for PC, Announced by Masala Games
  5. Apple's Latest Patent Application Reveals New Touchscreen iMac Design for Artists With Wireless Charging Station
  6. Infinix Note 40, Note 40 Pro 4G Price, Renders Leaked; Note 40 Pro 5G Spotted on Certification Sites
  7. Apple to Launch New iPad Pro, iPad Air Models Soon; AirPods Pro Could Get New Feature, Says Report
  8. iQoo Pad 2 May Launch Soon; Key Features Tipped
  9. Xiaomi SU7 Deliveries Set to Begin in China Amid Brutal Price War
  10. Apple is Reportedly Experimenting With an AI-Powered Ad Performance Tool
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »