Infinix Note 40 series is confirmed to launch on March 18. The lineup is said to include at least three models — Infinix Note 40, Infinix Note 40 Pro 4G, and Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G models. Ahead of their debut, their pricing, key specifications, and renders have surfaced online. The Infinix Note 40 and Infinix Note 40 Pro 4G are tipped to come with AMOLED displays with a centrally located hole punch design. Meanwhile, the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G seems to have surfaced on multiple certification platforms. It is shown to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC.

Tipsyer Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) posted alleged renders and specifications of the Infinix Note 40 and Infinix Note 40 Pro 4G on X. Both phones are said to run on MediaTek helio G99 SoC and carry a 108-megapixel primary rear camera. They are tipped to come with an IP54-rated build and could pack up to 256GB of onboard storage. The standard model could offer 45W fast charging support, while the Pro model is said to offer 70W fast charging support.

The Infinix Note 40 Pro 4G seems to have a curved AMOLED display while the Infinix Note 40 4G is shown to have a flat AMOLED screen. The renders show the displays with a hole-punch display design housing the selfie shooter. The smartphones are seen with a triple rear camera setup.

Additionally, Russian media outlet MobilTelefon has reported the pricing of the Infinix Note 40 and Infinix Note 40 Pro 4G. The Pro model will be reportedly priced at RUB 29,990 (roughly Rs. 27,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration could be priced at RUB 32,990 (roughly Rs. 30,000). The Infinix Note 40 is said to cost RUB 26,990 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration.

The report claims that the Infinix Note 40 Pro 4G will get a 6.78-inch display. It also repeats the presence of a 108-megapixel primary rear camera and adds that the camera setup will also include a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Meanwhile, MySmartPrice has spotted the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G on Google Play Console and Geekbench with model number X6851. It was also spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), hinting at its imminent arrival in India. The listings highlight some of the hardware specifications of the handset including a 1,080x2,436-pixel resolution display, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and Android 14.

Infinix will unveil the Note 40 series globally on March 18 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The company is expected to announce more details about the lineup in the coming days.

