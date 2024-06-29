Technology News
Infinix Note 40S 4G Specifications, Design Confirmed via Company's Website Ahead of Launch

Infinix Note 40S 4G will arrive in Obsidian Black and Vintage Green colour options.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 29 June 2024 19:15 IST
Infinix Note 40S 4G Specifications, Design Confirmed via Company's Website Ahead of Launch

Infinix Note 40S 4G sports a nearly identical design to the Infinix Note 40 series

Highlights
  • Infinix Note 40S 4G runs on Android 14 with XOS 14 on top
  • The handset will sport a 6.78-inch LTPS AMOLED screen
  • The Infinix Note 40S 4G packs a 5,000mAh battery
Infinix Note 40S 4G is expected to be launched by the company in the coming weeks, and the company has already revealed the upcoming smartphone's specifications. The Note 40 series was launched in India earlier this year, and the upcoming 4G handset will feature some of the same specifications, along with a familiar design — including the Halo AI lighting ring — according to the images of the smartphone on the company's website. Here's everything you need to know about the Infinix Note 40S 4G.

Infinix Note 40S 4G design

The upcoming Note 40S 4G design will be similar to the Infinix Note 40 5G and Note 40 Pro 5G series that arrived in India in March, according to the company's website (via PassionateGeekz). This includes the raised metallic island that houses the rear cameras along with the Halo AI lighting ring that informs users about charging levels and notifications on the smartphone. 

The website also confirms that the Infinix Note 40S 4G will arrive in Obsidian Black and Vintage Green colour options. However, there's no mention of a launch date, or pricing for the smartphone.

Infinix Note 40S 4G specifications

According to the company's website, the Infinix Note 40S 4G will feature a 3D curved 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1,080x2,436 pixels) LTPS AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 550 nits of brightness. It will also offer an unspecified version of Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

note 40s specifications infinix infinix note 40s 4g

Infinix Note 40S 4G specifications
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Infinix

 

Like the standard Note 40 model, this handset will be equipped with a 6nm Helio G99 Ultimate chipset from MediaTek. It has 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, according to the company.

The Infinix Note 40S 4G is also confirmed to run on Android 14, with the company's XOS 14 skin on top, and is scheduled to receive two years of OS upgrades and three years of security patches. 

There are only two rear cameras on the Infinix Note 40S 4G, unlike the other Note 40 models. The primary camera has a 108-megapixel sensor, which is accompanies by a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, there's a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Connectivity options on the Infinix Note 40S 4G include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The handset has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. The phone has a dual speaker setup tuned by JBL.  

The Infinix Note 40S 4G packs a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged with a 33W adapter. It also supports wireless charging at 20W via the company's MagKit technology. It measures 164.35 x 74.6 x 7.75mm and weighs 176g. 

