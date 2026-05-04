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Flipkart Summer Sale: Top Deals on Android Phones From Motorola, Realme, Oppo and More

Flipkart Summer Sale early deals are currently live, allowing customers to grab offers before the sale starts this week.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 May 2026 15:28 IST
Flipkart Summer Sale: Top Deals on Android Phones From Motorola, Realme, Oppo and More

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion features a 32-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 70 Fusion sports a 6.8-inch display
  • Infinix Note 60 Pro features a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC
  • Customers will be able to save up to Rs. 2,000
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Flipkart Summer Sale is scheduled to begin on May 9 in India. The upcoming sale event will compete directly with the Amazon Great Summer Sale. A couple of days ahead of the sale event, Flipkart has announced the early bird deals on various electronics of different categories and price ranges, including smartphones, air conditioners, true wireless stereo (TWS), Bluetooth speakers, laptops, washing machines, and storage devices. Flipkart's new sale event will allow customers to maximise their savings while buying their next gadgets. On top of this, the company has also started teasing deals on smartphones from different brands.

Flipkart Summer Sale: Deals on Android Phones Teased

During the Flipkart Summer Sale, customers will be able to purchase the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion at a discounted price of Rs. 24,999, instead of its regular price of Rs. 26,999, letting buyers save up to Rs. 2,000. Similarly, last year's Motorola Edge 60 Pro and Moto G06 Power will be listed at Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 9,499, coming down from Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 9,999, respectively.

Apart from Motorola, smartphones from brands like Samsung, Google, Vivo, Nothing, Oppo, Realme, and Poco will also be available at relatively low prices during the upcoming Flipkart Summer Sale. The company has teased that buyers will be able to grab the Oppo K14 5G and Oppo K14x 5G at discounted prices of Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 14,499, instead of their regular prices of Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 14,999, respectively.

In addition to direct price cuts, the new Flipkart Summer Sale will let buyers avail an instant discount of up to 10 percent with SBI credit cards and EMI transactions. Moreover, a 5 percent cashback will be provided to customers with the Flipkart SBI credit card, offering up to Rs. 1,000 off on non-EMI transactions and up to Rs. 1,500 off on EMI transactions. The sale event will also give Flipkart Black and Plus members 24-hour early access to the deals.

If you are looking to buy a new mid-range Android smartphone from a reputable brand, the upcoming Flipkart summer sale will provide you with the opportunity to maximise your savings. We have prepared the list of the best deals on handsets that you can grab when the sale event begins. However, you must note that the figures mentioned below are effective prices, which could include bank discounts, cashback, and exchange bonuses, apart from direct price cuts.

Flipkart Summer Sale: Top Deals on Android Phones

Model List Price Sale Price Buy Now
Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Rs. 26,999 Rs. 24,999 Buy Now
Motorola Edge 60 Pro Rs. 29,999 Rs. 27,999 Buy Now
Moto G06 Power Rs. 9,999 Rs. 9,499 Buy Now
Realme GT 7T Rs. 27,999 Rs. 26,499 Buy Now
Realme P3 Ultra Rs. 24,999 Rs. 23,499 Buy Now
Realme P4 Pro 5G Rs. 25,999 Rs. 24,999 Buy Now
Oppo K14 5G Rs. 19,999 Rs. 17,999 Buy Now
Oppo K14x 5G Rs. 14,999 Rs. 14,499 Buy Now
Poco F7 5G Rs. 33,999 Rs. 31,999 Buy Now
Poco M8 5G Rs. 17,999 Rs. 17,099 Buy Now
Infinix GT 30 5G+ Rs. 21,999 Rs. 17,999 Buy Now
Infinix Note 60 Pro Rs. 31,999 Rs. 27,999 Buy Now
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Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Light and durable design
  • Bright and vibrant curved-edge display
  • Loud and immersive speakers
  • Capable primary camera
  • Good video capture capability
  • Decent macro camera
  • Bad
  • HDR10 support is missing
  • Poor ultrawide camera
  • Comes with plenty of preinstalled apps
Read detailed Motorola Edge 70 Fusion review
Display 6.80-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android Android 16
Resolution 2772x1272 pixels
Motorola Edge 60 Pro

Motorola Edge 60 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium IP69-rated designs and finishes
  • Slim and tapered design
  • Vibrant 120Hz curved-edge display
  • Loud and immersive stereo speakers
  • 15W wireless charging
  • Bad
  • No HDR10+ support in OTT apps
  • Telephoto camera shoots average images in low light
  • No 4K 60 fps video recording
  • Poor video recording
Read detailed Motorola Edge 60 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1220x2712 pixels
OPPO K14x 5G

OPPO K14x 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Rear design change feels like an upgrade
  • Long battery life
  • 45W fast charging
  • Display smoothness
  • Bad
  • Few hardware downgrades
  • Same chipset as last year
  • Expensive than predecessor, while having a few upgrades
Read detailed OPPO K14x 5G review
Display 6.75-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1570 pixels
Realme GT 7T

Realme GT 7T

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • 7000mAh battery and 120W fast-charging support
  • Bright display
  • IP69 rating
  • Excellent for gaming
  • AI features are useful
  • Bad
  • No Corning screen protection
  • Average ultrawide camera performance
Read detailed Realme GT 7T review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Max
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1280x2800 pixels
Realme P4 Pro 5G

Realme P4 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and stylish IP66-rated design
  • HDR10+ certified 4D curved display
  • Smooth software experience
  • Good for gaming
  • Excellent battery life
  • Fast wired charging
  • Bad
  • Poor ultrawide camera
  • Poor low-light video recording
  • Heats up when using the camera app
  • Hyper Vision chip is a gimmick
Read detailed Realme P4 Pro 5G review
Display 6.80-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1280x2800 pixels
Poco F7 5G

Poco F7 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Great Battery Life
  • Top-notch performance
  • Bad
  • Cameras could be better
  • Attract smudges
  • Bloatware heavy
Read detailed Poco F7 5G review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7550mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1280x2772 pixels
Poco M8 5G

Poco M8 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and appealing design
  • Bright 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Smooth everyday performance
  • Long-term software update promise
  • Bad
  • No HDR support
  • No ultra-wide camera
  • Noticeable bloatware
Read detailed Poco M8 5G review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5520mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Infinix Note 60 Pro

Infinix Note 60 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,208x2,644 pixels
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Further reading: Flipkart Summer Sale, Flipkart, Flipkart Sale, Motorola, Realme, Infinix, Oppo, Poco
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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