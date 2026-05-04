Flipkart Summer Sale is scheduled to begin on May 9 in India. The upcoming sale event will compete directly with the Amazon Great Summer Sale. A couple of days ahead of the sale event, Flipkart has announced the early bird deals on various electronics of different categories and price ranges, including smartphones, air conditioners, true wireless stereo (TWS), Bluetooth speakers, laptops, washing machines, and storage devices. Flipkart's new sale event will allow customers to maximise their savings while buying their next gadgets. On top of this, the company has also started teasing deals on smartphones from different brands.

Flipkart Summer Sale: Deals on Android Phones Teased

During the Flipkart Summer Sale, customers will be able to purchase the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion at a discounted price of Rs. 24,999, instead of its regular price of Rs. 26,999, letting buyers save up to Rs. 2,000. Similarly, last year's Motorola Edge 60 Pro and Moto G06 Power will be listed at Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 9,499, coming down from Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 9,999, respectively.

Apart from Motorola, smartphones from brands like Samsung, Google, Vivo, Nothing, Oppo, Realme, and Poco will also be available at relatively low prices during the upcoming Flipkart Summer Sale. The company has teased that buyers will be able to grab the Oppo K14 5G and Oppo K14x 5G at discounted prices of Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 14,499, instead of their regular prices of Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 14,999, respectively.

In addition to direct price cuts, the new Flipkart Summer Sale will let buyers avail an instant discount of up to 10 percent with SBI credit cards and EMI transactions. Moreover, a 5 percent cashback will be provided to customers with the Flipkart SBI credit card, offering up to Rs. 1,000 off on non-EMI transactions and up to Rs. 1,500 off on EMI transactions. The sale event will also give Flipkart Black and Plus members 24-hour early access to the deals.

If you are looking to buy a new mid-range Android smartphone from a reputable brand, the upcoming Flipkart summer sale will provide you with the opportunity to maximise your savings. We have prepared the list of the best deals on handsets that you can grab when the sale event begins. However, you must note that the figures mentioned below are effective prices, which could include bank discounts, cashback, and exchange bonuses, apart from direct price cuts.

Flipkart Summer Sale: Top Deals on Android Phones

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