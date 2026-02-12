Technology News
English Edition
Infinix Note Edge 5G India Launch Date Announced, Flipkart Availability Confirmed: See Expected Specs

Infinix Note Edge 5G was launched globally on January 19.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 February 2026 15:56 IST
Infinix Note Edge 5G India Launch Date Announced, Flipkart Availability Confirmed: See Expected Specs

Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Infinix

Infinix Note Edge 5G will ship with an IP65 dust and water resistance rating

Highlights
  • Infinix Note Edge 5G will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 SoC
  • Infinix Note Edge 5G will be available in India via Flipkart
  • The smartphone will be offered in India in three colourways
Infinix Note Edge 5G was recently launched in select global markets by the smartphone maker. Nearly a month after its global debut, the tech firm has revealed that the Note Edge 5G will be launched in India in the third week of February. Moreover, a dedicated microsite for the phone is now live in the country, confirming its availability via an e-commerce platform. The phone will go on sale in India in three colour options. The tech firm has also confirmed that the Infinix Note Edge 5G will be powered by a MediaTek chipset and the RGB Halo Light feature.

Infinix Note Edge 5G Will Launch in India on February 18

A dedicated microsite for the Infinix Note Edge 5G is now live, revealing that the upcoming smartphone will be launched in India on February 18 at 12pm local time. It is confirmed to go on sale in the country via Flipkart in Stellar Blue, Silk Green, and Lunar Titanium colourways. While the blue shade will feature a metallic back panel, the green option will sport a “silk fibre finish”.

The microsite also revealed various specifications and features of the Infinix Note Edge 5G. The new Infinix phone is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset. The company claims that the handset managed to score more than 7,50,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform.

According to Infinix, the upcoming Note Edge 5G will be 7.2mm thick and sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K 3D Curved AMOLED display, offering up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness, TUV Blue Light certification, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It will also pack a 6,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging.

Infinix's upcoming Note Edge 5G will also launch with a JBL-tuned dual speaker setup. It will ship with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance and an RGB Halo Light feature on the back. The smartphone is also teased to carry a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter.

This comes nearly a month after the Infinix Note Edge 5G was launched in select global markets on January 19 at a starting price of $200 (roughly Rs. 18,200) for the base RAM and storage configuration. Globally, it is equipped with a 13-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Comments

Further reading: Infinix Note Edge 5G, Infinix Note Edge 5G India Launch, Infinix Note Edge 5G Specifications, Infinix
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Infinix Note Edge 5G India Launch Date Announced, Flipkart Availability Confirmed: See Expected Specs
