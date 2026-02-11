Technology News
Infinix Will Equip Select Note 60 Series Models With Snapdragon Chips for the First Time

Infinix has already confirmed that the upcoming Infinix Note 60 Pro will feature a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 5G SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 11 February 2026 15:18 IST
Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix has heavily adopted MediaTek chipsets in its previous Hot, Not and GT series smartphones

Highlights
  • Infinix reveal its chipset choice for the new Note series
  • The Infinix Note 60 family is believed to include three models
  • The launch of the Infinix Note 60 Pro is confirmed to take place soon
Infinix is preparing to launch the Note 60 series in select global markets. The company has already confirmed that the Infinix Note 60 Pro will debut in Nigeria soon. Now, it has revealed that select models in the upcoming Note 60 lineup will be equipped with the Snapdragon mobile platforms. This marks a significant shift for the brand, as its recent smartphone launches have mainly used MediaTek chipsets. The Infinix Note 60 Pro is already teased to come with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 5G chipset.

Infinix Note 60 Series to Debut With Snapdragon Chipsets

On Wednesday, Infinix announced its collaboration with Qualcomm for the upcoming Note 60 series. The brand confirmed that "select models in the Note 60 line will, for the first time, be powered by Snapdragon mobile platforms."

Infinix has heavily adopted MediaTek chipsets, especially Dimensity 5G processors, in its Hot, Note and GT lineups. It recently unveiled the Infinix Note Edge with a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 SoC. The company, however, has used Snapdragon chipsets in its tablet lineup, including the Infinix Xpad GT.

"We are excited to collaborate with industry leader Qualcomm Technologies. This important step for Infinix advances our mission for a tailored user experience through in-depth hardware-software integration, utilising Snapdragon platforms and technologies to deliver greater innovation and quality for customers globally," said Infinix CEO, Tony Zhao.

The Infinix Note 60 family is expected to include the Infinix Note 60 Pro, Note 60 and Note 60 Ultra models. The company has co-designed the Ultra model with Pininfarina. All models in the upcoming series are confirmed to offer satellite communication support.

The launch of the Infinix Note 60 Pro is confirmed to take place in select global markets, including Nigeria, soon. It is teased to be available in Silk Green, Solar Orange and Torino Black colour options with a Rear Matrix Display design on the rear panel. It will be equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 5G chipset

The Infinix Note 60 Pro will have a 1.5K resolution display with a 144Hz refresh rate. A 3D IceCore VC chamber, a 50-megapixel rear camera and a 6,500mAh battery with 90W charging support are the other key highlights of the phone.

