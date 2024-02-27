Nothing Phone 2a is set to launch in India on March 5. The company recently confirmed its SoC details. Other key specifications like storage, camera, battery, as well as price, colour options and design of the phone have been tipped several times. Now the UK-based OEM has revealed the design of the upcoming smartphone. The model is seen in a single colourway with a redesigned back panel compared to the earlier Phone 2 and Phone 1. It is expected to launch as an upgrade over the Nothing Phone 1 while also remaining cheaper than Phone 2, with toned-down features of the latest flagship.

In a video shared in a post on X by Nothing, the Nothing Phone 2a is shown in a white colour option. Similar to the other handsets from the company, the upcoming model also sports a transparent rear panel design. The dual rear camera unit of the phone is placed horizontally within a pill shaped camera module at the top center.

An unboxing like no other. Phone (2a) just dropped in London.



Launching 5 March. pic.twitter.com/7hcb4ELYMG — Nothing (@nothing) February 26, 2024

Surrounding the camera module of the Nothing Phone 2a are the LED modules that are part Nothing's signature Glyph Interface. Two of these units are placed in circular arcs, while the other is placed vertically on the right hand side of the back panel.

The company has previously confirmed that the Nothing Phone 2a will be powered by a 5G-supported MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC, which is claimed to be paired with 12GB of RAM and an additional 8GB of virtual RAM. Nothing CEO Carl Pei has also affirmed that the Phone 2a units sold in India, will be manufactured in the country.

Nothing Phone 2a has been previously tipped to launch in black and white colour options. It is expected to be priced in India at Rs. 30,000. It is said to ship with Android 14-based NothingOS 2.5. The handset is also likely to get a 6.7-inch 120Hz full-HD+ OLED display, two 50-megapixel rear cameras, and a 32-megapixel front camera. Previous leaks claimed that the phone may carry a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging.

