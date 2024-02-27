Technology News

Nothing Phone 2a Design Revealed Ahead of March 5 India Launch

Nothing Phone 2a is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 February 2024 10:40 IST
Nothing Phone 2a Design Revealed Ahead of March 5 India Launch

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Phone 2a seen in a white colour option

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 2a will come with 12GB of RAM
  • The smartphone is tipped to carry a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit
  • The Nothing Phone 2a could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery
Advertisement

Nothing Phone 2a is set to launch in India on March 5. The company recently confirmed its SoC details. Other key specifications like storage, camera, battery, as well as price, colour options and design of the phone have been tipped several times. Now the UK-based OEM has revealed the design of the upcoming smartphone. The model is seen in a single colourway with a redesigned back panel compared to the earlier Phone 2 and Phone 1. It is expected to launch as an upgrade over the Nothing Phone 1 while also remaining cheaper than Phone 2, with toned-down features of the latest flagship.

In a video shared in a post on X by Nothing, the Nothing Phone 2a is shown in a white colour option. Similar to the other handsets from the company, the upcoming model also sports a transparent rear panel design. The dual rear camera unit of the phone is placed horizontally within a pill shaped camera module at the top center.

Surrounding the camera module of the Nothing Phone 2a are the LED modules that are part Nothing's signature Glyph Interface. Two of these units are placed in circular arcs, while the other is placed vertically on the right hand side of the back panel.

The company has previously confirmed that the Nothing Phone 2a will be powered by a 5G-supported MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC, which is claimed to be paired with 12GB of RAM and an additional 8GB of virtual RAM. Nothing CEO Carl Pei has also affirmed that the Phone 2a units sold in India, will be manufactured in the country.

Nothing Phone 2a has been previously tipped to launch in black and white colour options. It is expected to be priced in India at Rs. 30,000. It is said to ship with Android 14-based NothingOS 2.5. The handset is also likely to get a 6.7-inch 120Hz full-HD+ OLED display, two 50-megapixel rear cameras, and a 32-megapixel front camera. Previous leaks claimed that the phone may carry a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 2a, Nothing Phone 2a India launch, Nothing Phone 2a price in India, Nothing Phone 2a specifications, Nothing
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Tests Gemini AI Integration With Messages App, Rolls Out Multiple Productivity Features for Android

Related Stories

Nothing Phone 2a Design Revealed Ahead of March 5 India Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Update Fastag KYC before February 29 Deadline
  2. Nothing Phone 2a Design Revealed Ahead of India Launch: See Here
  3. Xiaomi HyperOS Roll-Out Timeline Unveiled: Here's the List of Devices
  4. Truecaller Brings Call Recording, AI Transcriptions Features to India
  5. Vivo V30, Vivo V30 Pro Set to Launch in India on This Day
  6. OnePlus Watch 2 With Up to 12 Days Battery Life Unveiled at MCW 2024
  7. Lenovo Showcases Laptop With Transparent Display at MWC 2024
  8. Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Announced at MWC 2024
  9. Samsung Galaxy Ring Showcased at MWC 2024; Details Revealed
  10. Tecno Unveils Handheld Console With AR Glasses, Robot Dog at MWC 2024
#Latest Stories
  1. Nubia Flip 5G With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC Debuts at MWC 2024: Price, Specifications
  2. iOS 18 to Arrive With Updated Interface Design Alongside New AI Features: Gurman
  3. Nothing Phone 2a Design Revealed Ahead of March 5 India Launch
  4. Google Tests Gemini AI Integration With Messages App, Rolls Out Multiple Productivity Features for Android
  5. OnePlus Watch 2 With 1.43-Inch Display, Up to 12 Days Battery Life Unveiled at MCW 2024: Price, Specifications
  6. Tecno Pocket Go With AR Glasses, Dynamic 1 Robot Dog Unveiled at MWC 2024: Key Features
  7. Truecaller Launches Call Recordings, AI-Powered Transcriptions in India for Android and iOS Phones
  8. Lava Blaze Curve 5G India Price Range Leaked; Tipped to Run on MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC
  9. Metaverse in Healthcare Market Size Estimated to Reach Nearly $500 Billion by 2033: Report
  10. Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Unveiled at MWC 2024
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »