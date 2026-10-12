Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Intel, Qualcomm Raise CPU Prices Amid AI Demand, Panther Lake Processors See Steepest Hike: Report

Intel, Qualcomm Raise CPU Prices Amid AI Demand, Panther Lake Processors See Steepest Hike: Report

Demand for AI PCs and servers, along with advanced manufacturing process costs, is reportedly driving up CPU prices.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 12 October 2026 18:53 IST
Intel, Qualcomm Raise CPU Prices Amid AI Demand, Panther Lake Processors See Steepest Hike: Report

Photo Credit: AMD

Qualcomm raised prices for its multi-chip platform by approximately 10 percent on October 1

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • CPU prices are coming under pressure
  • AMD is said to be considering price adjustments for select processors
  • Intel has adjusted processor prices multiple times since late last year
Advertisement

Surging manufacturing costs driven by growing AI demand are affecting CPU prices, and major manufacturers have started raising prices. A new report citing supply chain sources claims Intel, Qualcomm, and AMD have hiked rates across processor lineups. Intel has reportedly increased prices of its processor lineups starting last year, while Qualcomm has raised prices for its multi-chip platforms. AMD is said to be considering price adjustments for select processors. Demand for AI PCs and servers and advanced manufacturing process costs are said to be driving up CPU prices.

Intel, Qualcomm CPUs Reportedly Become More Expensive

As per a report by Commercial Times, chipset manufacturers Intel and Qualcomm have increased CPU prices. Intel has increased prices across processor lineups thrice since late last year. The company began adjusting prices for its multi-generation PC processors in September, with high-end Panther Lake processors witnessing an increase of 15 percent to 20 percent. Meteor Lake and Arrow Lake models reportedly rose by 5 percent to 10 percent. Intel's Panther Lake series is not experiencing a simultaneous price increase.

VoltIntel Discussion
Explore More...

Qualcomm reportedly raised prices for its multi-chip platform, including the Snapdragon X and X2 Elite series, by around 10 percent starting October 1. The adjustment comes amid Qualcomm's expansion into PC and advanced computing segments.

AMD is also said to be considering price adjustments for select processors. AMD's Ryzen and EPYC processor series are based on TSMC's advanced manufacturing technologies. Upcoming EPYC generations are also shifting to more advanced 2nm process nodes, and the rising costs of advanced processes, advanced packaging, and wafers are likely to affect future pricing.

Industry analysts attribute the broader price trend to rising AI computing demand. The report states that wafer foundries are a key factor behind this price surge. AI, mobile, and high-end computing products are competing for TSMC's 3nm capacity, and this has increased unit wafer and packaging costs. Intel is expanding its manufacturing capabilities through its 18A process, but it is using TSMC's advanced nodes for selected components.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Intel, AMD, Qualcomm, CPU Prices
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
WhatsApp May Soon Let Android Users Schedule Messages, Photos and Videos

Related Stories

Intel, Qualcomm Raise CPU Prices Amid AI Demand, Panther Lake Processors See Steepest Hike: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 16 With a 9,000mAh Battery Debuts at This Price
  2. Oppo Pad Mini Key Features Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  3. Oppo Find X10 Series Could Launch in India on This Date: Expected Price
  4. Google Fitbit Edge Launch Today: All You Need to Know
  5. From Selfies to Creators: Oppo Executive on F Series at 10
  6. iQOO CEO on Price Hikes and Why iQOO 16 is a Complete Flagship
  7. Schneider Brings 90 Years of French Consumer Electronics Heritage to India With a New Audi
  8. Optoma UHR90DV Review: Bold, Bright and Not for Everyone
#Latest Stories
  1. Kraken Parent Payward Gets Full Dubai Licence to Expand in UAE
  2. Sui Commits $30 Million as DATA Network Winds Down Blockchain
  3. Intel, Qualcomm Raise CPU Prices Amid AI Demand, Panther Lake Processors See Steepest Hike: Report
  4. WhatsApp May Soon Let Android Users Schedule Messages, Photos and Videos
  5. OnePlus 16 Launched With 9,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 Chipset: Price, Specifications
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026: Best Deals on Echo Devices and Alexa Speakers
  7. Oppo Pad Mini Key Features Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  8. Ledger Addresses Hidden Chip Concerns as Users Claim $92 Million in Crypto Theft
  9. Vivo X500 E Surfaces on Bluetooth SIG, Google Play Console Ahead of Anticipated Launch
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026: Best Deals on Premium and Flagship Smartphones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »