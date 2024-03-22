Technology News
  Realme 12X With MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme 12X With MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme 12X offers up to 512GB of onboard storage.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 March 2024 11:11 IST
Realme 12X With MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 12X is offered in Black and Blue Bird shades

Highlights
  • Realme 12X runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 skin
  • The handset measures 7.87mm in thickness
  • Realme 12X features an 8-megapixel selfie shooter
Realme 12X was unveiled in China on Thursday (March 21). The new Realme 12 series phone runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 custom skin and carries 50-megapixel dual rear cameras. It features a 120Hz LCD screen and has a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC under the hood, paired with 12GB RAM. With the Dynamic RAM technology, users can get additional virtual RAM by utilising unused internal storage. The Realme 12X houses a 5,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging. It has an IP54-certified build like its siblings —the Realme 12+ 5G and Realme 12 5G.

Realme 12X price

The price of Realme 12X has been set at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,000) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The phone also comes in a 12GB + 512GB model that is priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,000). These are introductory price tags and the 256GB and 512GB storage variants are originally priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,000) and 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,000), respectively. It is currently up for sale in China in Black and Blue Bird shades.

Realme introduced the Realme 12 5G and the Realme 12+ 5G in India earlier this month so this model might also see a release outside China.

Realme 12X specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 12X runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 skin and sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LCD display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 625 nits of peak brightness. As mentioned, the handset is powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. With the Dynamic RAM feature, available memory can be expanded up to 24GB.

12x realme Realme 12X

Realme 12X
Photo Credit: Realme

For optics, the Realme 12X has a dual rear camera system headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone offers up to 512GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C port. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Realme has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Realme 12X with support for 15W fast charging. The handset measures 7.87mm in thickness.

Where did Realme go wrong with the 10 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Realme 12X, Realme 12X Price, Realme 12X Specifications, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Realme 12X With MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
