iOS 18 May Bring Control Centre Overhaul, Redesigned Music Widget to the iPhone: Report

At present, the Music widget on the iPhone’s home screen is in the form of a small window with a single option to play/pause the track.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 June 2024 19:38 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/Omid Armin

Apple is scheduled to kick off its developer conference on June 10

Highlights
  • Apple is reported to overhaul the iPhone’s Control Centre with iOS 18
  • The Music widget and HomeKit controls are also tipped to get a revamp
  • Settings app may reportedly get a cleaner UI and better organisation
iOS 18 – Apple's next big update for the iPhone – may bring an overhaul to the handset's Control Centre, according to a report. Apple is gearing up for its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 which kicks off on June 10, an event where operating system upgrades, including iOS 18, are expected to be showcased. It is tipped that the iPhone maker may revamp the Control Centre in addition to a redesigned Music widget and controls for HomeKit.

Revamped Control Centre

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, in his Power On newsletter, suggested that Apple may bring upgrades to the iPhone's Control Centre. As part of the efforts, it may reportedly introduce a new Music widget and updates to the controls for HomeKit.

Gurman said, “Control Center, meanwhile, will be upgraded with a new music widget and improvements to how it operates smart home appliances.” At present, the Music widget on the iPhone's home screen is in the form of a small window with a single option to play/pause the track.

The analyst also mentioned that the Settings app may also receive a cleaner interface, better organisation, and a “much-improved search”. Furthermore, this functionality is tipped to be introduced on macOS too.

Other upgrades on iOS 18

Gurman also reported that Siri (AI) capabilities on the cards, powered by Large Language Models (AI). Users may be able to chain commands together and ask follow-up questions without having to repeat the original query.

Furthermore, AI could be incorporated into apps such as Music, Keynote, Pages, and even AppleCare, as per the reports. Notably, Gurman previously claimed that iOS 18 – the next-generation operating system for the iPhone – may become “one of the biggest” updates in the device's history.

While hardware upgrades were previously expected, Gurman said that the Cupertino-based tech giant isn't expected to make any hardware-related announcements at its developer conference. A new Apple TV, which was tipped to be showcased in the first half of 2024, is not likely to be unveiled.

Shaurya Tomer
