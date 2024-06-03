Apple is not expected to make any hardware-related announcements at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024, according to a report. The developer event is set to kick off on June 10 where the next iteration of iOS, iPadOS, and other Apple software is tipped to be showcased. However, a new report suggests it may be a software-only affair, with any announcement around the rumoured next-generation Apple TV no longer expected.

No hardware at WWDC 2024

In his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggested that the Cupertino-based tech giant isn't planning to make any hardware unveilings at its developer conference.

“There's no hardware slated to be announced at WWDC, unless Apple unexpectedly previews a new device launching later (to be clear: I don't expect that)”, Gurman said. The Apple analyst also put rumours to bed about the next-generation Apple TV, which was previously slated to arrive in the first half of 2024.

Notably, Gurman had earlier shared information about a new Apple TV with a faster processor and a cheaper price tag that was predicted to be shown at the developer conference. However, the analyst now says its launch “isn't imminent”.

What to expect?

WWDC 2024 is expected to feature showcases related to the operating systems of multiple Apple devices such as the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Rumours suggest that the iPhone's next big update – iOS 18 – could benefit from the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI).

Siri, Apple's voice assistant, is tipped to get big upgrades, including the ability to ask follow-up questions without having to repeat information. A recent report also suggested that Apple has secured a deal with OpenAI to lend its proprietary AI technology including its conversational chatbot ChatGPT.

Gurman also reported that iOS 18 may bring AI-powered custom emojis outside the iPhone's existing emoji library. Furthermore, it may also offer the ability to customise the layout of the screen, enabling users to arrange icons more freely.

However, Apple has followed its strategy of keeping everything under wraps until announcements are made during the keynote at its event. Therefore, we will have to wait until WWDC 2024 kicks off to get a glimpse of everything Apple has in store for users.

