Apple released iOS 26 last month, introducing its new Liquid Glass interface on all support iPhone models. Now, with the latest iOS 26.1 beta 4 release, users can finally access a new option to adjust its appearance in the iPhone models. The company said to have added a toggle for customising Liquid Glass in iOS 26.1 beta 4, offering better clarity for those who prefer reduced transparency. The option is also available on iPadOS 26.1 and macOS 26.1. Apple is expected to roll out iOS 26.1 soon, with enhancements to the features introduced in iOS 26.

iOS 26.1 Beta 4 Let You Tone Down Liquid Glass Transparency

Spotted by 9to5Mac, Apple's latest iOS 26.1 beta which rolled out to testers on Monday, adds a new toggle that lets users switch to a more opaque version of Apple's Liquid Glass design. The new setting is located in the settings app and can be accessed by navigating to Display & Brightness > Liquid Glass to choose between Clear and Tinted options.

The new setting on iOS 26.1 beta 4

Photo Credit: 9to5mac.com

Apple's new setting says users can choose a "preferred look for Liquid Glass." The company also says that the Clear setting adds transparency, while the Tinted option increases opacity, while adding contrast. A small preview lets users see how the UI will look when either option is selected.

The same tinting option is said to be available in the latest iPadOS 26.1 and macOS 26.1 developer betas. The new tinted option for Liquid Glass could also be available in third-party apps that support the design, to offer a consistent look across the system. Apple reportedly says this change is in response to user feedback during the iOS 26 beta phase, where many users requested more control over the transparency.

While the feature is currently available in the developer beta, the public beta is expected to roll out in the coming days, ahead of the broader public release. The iOS 26.1 is expected to be released for the public in October or early November. The update is likely to bring several refinements to the features introduced in iOS 26.

Apple rolled out iOS 26 on September 15 for iPhone SE (2nd Gen) and newer models. The iPhone 17 series was launched with this latest version out of the box. While the Liquid Glass design in iOS 26 adds a modern, translucent look to the iPhone models, it hasn't been well-received by everyone. Some users complained that the latest effect is causing eye strain and a subtle optical illusion.

Beside the Liquid Glass design, the iOS 26 added a dedicated Games app, Visual Intelligence features, a redesigned Lock Screen with 3D wallpapers, and a Live Translation feature. It also allowed users to create polls directly within group messages.