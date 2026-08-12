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Made by Google Event Today: How to Watch Pixel 11 Series Launch Live, What to Expect

The Pixel 11 series is expected to be among the most important announcements at the Made by Google event.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 12 August 2026 10:00 IST
Made by Google Event Today: How to Watch Pixel 11 Series Launch Live, What to Expect

Photo Credit: Google

Made by Google is the company's annual hardware launch event

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Highlights
  • Google's launch event will kick off at 3pm PT today
  • The Pixel 11 series will likely feature four new models
  • The Pixel Watch 5, Pixel Tag are also expected to debut
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Google is all set to host its annual Made by Google event today. At its annual hardware showcase, the Mountain View-based tech giant is expected to unveil its next-generation flagship smartphones, ubiquitously known as the Pixel 11 series. Like previous years, this the 2026 flagship lineup will also likely comprise four models. Apart from this, reports also indicate that the Pixel Watch 5 could also see the light of day. Google is also expected to mark its foray into the location tracker market with its first Bluetooth tracker, which could debut as the Pixel Tag.

Made by Google Event: How to Watch

The Made by Google event will begin today with a keynote address scheduled for 3pm PT, which is later than Google's usual hardware launch presentations. In India, it will kick off at 3:30am IST on August 13. The annual hardware launch event is set to take place in New York.

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Similar to the company's previous launch events, the Pixel 11 launch event can be streamed on your phone, smart TV, or web browser. It will be live-streamed on the Google Store, the company's social media handles, and its YouTube channel.

Made by Google Event: Expected Announcements

The Google Pixel 11 series** is expected to be the biggest announcement of the event. The rumour mill suggests that the tech giant will introduce four models — the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold. Per leaks, the entire Pixel 11 lineup will be powered by Google's proprietary 2nm Tensor G6 chipset, along with a Titan M3 security chip.

Here's our complete roundup of all of the expected announcements at the Made by Google event.

A notable new feature is expected to be the HiLight LED, which was previously rumoured to arrive as Pixel Glow. Based on leaked images, it could be a large white circular component integrated into the camera bar. Reports suggest it could serve as a notification light and is designed to remain visible even when the phone is placed face down.

Made by Google Roundup: Everything Expected to Launch During the August 12 Event, From Google Pixel 11 Series to Pixel Watch 5

The new Pixel Watch 5, meanwhile, is expected to continue the previous generation's two-size strategy. It is reported to sport an Actua 360 LTPO AMOLED display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 chipset, paired with a Cortex-M55 coprocessor, and up to a 465mAh cell.

Another expected device is the Pixel Tag, which could mark the company's foray into the Bluetooth tracker market. It is likely to compete directly with Apple's AirTag, and could have similar pricing. It has been leaked with a circular puck-like design similar to other Bluetooth trackers in the market. The Pixel Tag may include a built-in loudspeaker to help locate misplaced items using audible alerts via Google's Find My Device network.

Stay tuned for our coverage of the Made by Google event. 

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Further reading: Google Pixel 11, Google Pixel 11 series, Made by Google, Google Pixel Watch 4, Pixel Tag, Google
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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