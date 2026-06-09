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iOS 27 Release Date and How to Update: Full List of Supported Devices From iPhone 11 to iPhone 17 Pro Max

With iOS 27, Apple continues to support all of the same iPhone models as the previous update. Here's how to download.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 9 June 2026 09:03 IST
iOS 27 Release Date and How to Update: Full List of Supported Devices From iPhone 11 to iPhone 17 Pro Max

Apple's latest update brings a new adjustment slider for Liquid Glass

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Highlights
  • The iOS 27 update is compatible with iPhone 11 and later models
  • Apple advises to back up the data before installing the Developer beta
  • You will require an Apple Developer account to access the update
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Apple rolled out the iOS 27 Developer Beta 1 update to registered developers on Monday, shortly after hosting the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026 keynote. The latest iteration of the iPhone operating system brings several improvements, including enhancements to the Liquid Glass design language, new features in Photos and Mail apps, and improved child safety features. Apple has also finally unveiled its smarter Siri, which was first promised at WWDC 2024.

While iOS 27 is scheduled to be publicly released later this year, those who want to try out all of the new features can download the iOS 27 Developer Beta 1 update.

Ios 27 Discussion
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iOS 27 Supported iPhones List

With iOS 27, Apple continues to support all of the same iPhone models as the previous update. The OS update is compatible with iPhone 11 and later models, along with iPhone SE (2020). Like previous years, the availability of Apple Intelligence features will be limited to iPhone 15 Pro models and later devices. Meanwhile, a handful of these enhancements are expected to be exclusive to the flagship iPhone 17 Pro models, too.

The full list of devices includes:

  1. iPhone 16 Series
  2. iPhone 15 Series
  3. iPhone 14 Series
  4. iPhone SE (2022)
  5. iPhone 13 Series
  6. iPhone 12 Series
  7. iPhone 11 Series
  8. iPhone SE (2020)

How to Install iOS 27 Beta 1 on an iPhone: Step-by-Step

Before installing the iOS 27 Developer Beta 1 update, iPhone users should note that these are pre-release versions of OS updates intended to test the latest features and apps for compatibility. While you may get a chance to try them out before the OS is rolled out widely, the update may contain bugs that may hamper the device's performance, battery life, or cause data loss.

Thus, Apple advises users to back up their data before installing the iOS 27 Developer Beta 1. With that out of the way, you'll need an Apple Developer account to access the update. Here's how to get it:

  1. Navigate to beta.apple.com.
  2. Tap the Signup button and enter your Apple ID
  3. Read the Terms & Conditions and tap the Accept button if you're willing to comply.
  4. Once an Apple Developer account is created, you must sign in on the iPhone with the same account to receive the beta updates.
  5. Go to Settings > General > Software Update
  6. Select Beta Updates and choose the Developer Beta option

When a new update is available for the iPhone, it will show on the updates page as long as the Developer Beta update option is selected. You can simply toggle the option off to stop receiving them.

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Further reading: iOS 27, iOS 27 Beta, iOS 27 Update, iPhone Update, WWDC 2026, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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