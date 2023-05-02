Technology News
Users will need to be on latest version of their respective operating systems to receive the update.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 May 2023 10:49 IST
Rapid Security Response update is available for iPhone models running iOS 16.4.1

Highlights
  • Rapid Security Response updates are set to be applied automatically
  • The update is meant to deliver urgent security fixes
  • A user can opt out of these updates if they choose to

After testing out its new type of software release over the past few months on beta software, Apple has finally released its first public Rapid Security Response update on devices running latest versions of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. This would be iOS 16.4.1, iPadOS 16.4.1, and macOS 13.3.1. These are rather tiny in size compared to regular software updates that appear on these devices. Apple for once, has not published release notes that detail what has been fixed with a given update. However, Apple has explained what this type update does and why it exists.

This new type of software release is currently only available for iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices. These are meant to deliver urgent security updates in the same way Google delivers Android security patches to Android-powered devices. Likewise, Apple's Rapid Security Response updates are also smaller in size. The update we received on our iPhone 14 Pro review unit was 85.2MB in size, but these could also be smaller as seen in some past betas.

Apple claims that these updates could bring about a number of security improvements to the Safari browser, the WebKit framework stack, or other critical system libraries. However, it's mostly in place to take care of more urgent security issues such as exploits that are either reported or exist in the wild.

The device will prompt for a restart inorder for the update to be applied, when Settings for software updates have been set to default. Users can also choose to opt out of these security updates if they wish to. These updates are switched on by default after a user installs iOS 16.4.1, iPadOS 16.4.1, and macOS 13.3.1 on their respective devices. They will need to head to Settings > General > Software Update > Automatic Updates> and toggle off Security Responses & System files, to turn off these smaller software updates. Those who choose to opt out of these Rapid Response Security updates will eventually receive the same security patches in the next regular software update.

Apple also explained that a device that has been recently updated with a Rapid Security Response update, will have a slightly different name or version number. This can be identified with a letter, which appears after the software version number, like with the current update on iPhone it appears as iOS 16.4.1 (a). Apple also lets users remove a security update, that may have been automatically applied (since it is switched on by default). A user can head to Settings > About > iOS Version > (Settings > General > About > macOS> “i” on macOS) and tap on Remove Security Response if they need to.

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Apple, Rapid Security Response Software Update
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Apple, Masimo Smartwatch Trade Secrets Lawsuit Ends in Mistrial After Jurors Fail to Reach Verdict
Behind EU Lawmakers' Scramble to Regulate ChatGPT and Generative AI

