iPhone SE 4 has been in the rumour mill for quite some time now. Apple is expected to announce the affordable iPhone model in the first quarter of next year with upgrades over the iPhone SE 2022. The iPhone SE 4 was earlier speculated to feature the same chassis as the base iPhone 14, but a fresh rumour coming out of China contradicts this claim. It suggests that the upcoming iPhone SE version is going to have some design similarities with the iPhone 16.

Tipster Fixed Focus Digital (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claims the iPhone SE 4's back cover will be exactly the same as the upcoming vanilla iPhone 16. Previous leaks had indicated an iPhone 14-like design and rear chassis for the iPhone SE 4.

If the iPhone SE 4 follow the styling of the iPhone 16, we can then expect the former to get the vertical dual-lens rear camera configuration rumoured for the iPhone 16. The iPhone 16 family is expected to be unveiled in September. The next iPhone SE model, meanwhile, is expected to arrive in March next year.

iPhone SE 4 price, specifications: What we know so far

Apple hasn't mentioned whether it plans to release new iPhone SE models moving forward but recent leaks suggested specifications like a 6.1-inch LTPS OLED display and a 48-megapixel primary camera for the phone. Apple is expected to keep the price of the device below $500 (roughly Rs. 41,000). It is likely to pack a 3,279mAh battery similar to the iPhone 14.

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to include Face ID and Apple's in-house 5G modem chip. It could feature a USB Type-C port for charging and could measure 147.7x71.5x7.7mm.

Apple launched the first iPhone SE back in 2016. The third iteration of the iPhone SE was announced in 2022 in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 43,900.

