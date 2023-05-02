iPhone 14 will go on sale for less than Rs. 40,000 during the upcoming Amazon Great Summer Sale. The handset that was launched by Apple last year as the successor to the iPhone 13, will be available at the discounted rate, which is inclusive of several offers including a bank discount, credit card cashback, an exchange discount, and Amazon Pay rewards. Amazon Great Summer Sale will begin at midnight on May 4, and the ecommerce company has not announced when the sale will end.

iPhone 14 price in India, discounts and offers

iPhone 14 will be available for as low as Rs. 39,293 during the Amazon Great Summer Sale, as part of a deal announced by Amazon. It is worth noting that this is an Amazon Prime exclusive offer and customers will have to exchange an older smartphone and avail of other offers to buy the handset at this price.

Buyers can purchase the smartphone at a discounted price of Rs. 66,999 during the upcoming Amazon Great Summer Sale. They can avail a ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank discount of Rs. 375, and Amazon Pay credit card cashback worth Rs. 2,331. Amazon Pay rewards worth Rs. 5,000 can also be availed of as part of the deal. Finally, customers can exchange an older smartphone, in order to get an exchange discount of up to Rs. 20,000. Combine all the above mentioned offers, and utilise the full Rs. 20,000 exchange benefit, and you can buy the iPhone 14 for Rs. 39,293.

The iPhone 14 deal on Amazon for Prime subscribers

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Amazon

Amazon's landing page for the deal also mentions that buyers can purchase the iPhone 14 for Rs. 42,143 by availing an exchange discount of Rs. 17,000 on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11, as well as an Amazon Pay ICICI credit card cashback worth Rs. 2,481. The other offers remain the same as the deal listed above.

iPhone 14 specifications, features

Launched last year, the iPhone 14 sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with Ceramic Shield protection and up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the company's A15 Bionic chip that made its debut on the iPhone 13 series of smartphones.

For photos and videos, the iPhone 14 is equipped with a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 1.9um sensor with an f/1.7 aperture. It also has a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture ultra-wide angle lens. Meanwhile, it has a 12-megapixel front-facing TrueDepth camera with f/1.9 aperture for selfies and video chats. The phone comes with Face ID technology for biometric unlocking, just like every model launched since the iPhone X in 2017.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.