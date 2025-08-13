Technology News
Flipkart Freedom Sale: iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16, iPhone 15 and More Available at Discounted Prices

Apple's iPhone 16 is priced at Rs. 67,499 during the Flipkart Freedom Sale.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 August 2025 15:30 IST
Flipkart Freedom Sale: iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16, iPhone 15 and More Available at Discounted Prices

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Flipkart Freedom Sale offers up to Rs. 5,000 off on payments made using select bank cards

  • iPhone 16e is listed for Rs. 50,900 for the 128GB model in the sale
  • Flipkart Plus members can redeem SuperCoins during the sale
  • Flipkart is offering several limited-period offers on products.
Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 is currently live in India. The Independence Day-themed sale started on August 13, with discounted prices for the latest iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models. The iPhone 15 models and iPhone 14 are also listed with price cuts during the sale. Flipkart has partnered with different lenders to offer payment discounts for customers purchasing iPhone models during the sale. Further, shoppers can avail exchange discounts, payment-based offers and no-cost EMI deals.

The 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 16 is priced at Rs. 67,499 in the Flipkart Freedom Sale, instead of the original launch price of Rs. 79,900. The iPhone 16 Plus is offered for Rs. 77,499 for the base 128GB variant, instead of Rs. 89,900. Similarly, the newly launched iPhone 16e is listed for Rs. 50,900 for the 128GB model, down from the launch price of Rs. 59,900

The Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 is promising up to Rs. 5,000 off on payments made using Canara Bank, HSBC, and Yes Bank cards and EMI transactions. There are no-cost EMI offers and exchange discounts. Flipkart Plus members can redeem SuperCoins to maximise savings during the sale. Flipkart Axis Bank credit card users will also get additional cashback on their purchases. 

The online marketplace is offering several limited-period offers on products. The sale is available on Flipkart's Minutes platform as well. 

Here Are Some of the Top iPhone Deals Available During the Flipkart Freedom Sale

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
iPhone 16 Rs. 79,900 Rs. 67,499 Buy Here
iPhone 16 Pro Rs. 1,04,900 Rs. 98,900 Buy Here
iPhone 16 Pro Max Rs. 1,44,900 Rs. 1,18,900 Buy Here
iPhone 16e Rs. 59,900 Rs. 50,900 Buy Here
iPhone 16 Plus Rs. 89,900 Rs. 77,499 Buy Here
iPhone 15 Plus Rs. 79,900 Rs. 63,999 Buy Here
iPhone 15 Rs. 79,900 Rs. 61,900 Buy Here
iPhone 14 Rs. 59,900 Rs. 50,490 Buy Here
iPhone 13 Rs. 49,900 Rs. 42,499 Buy Here
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
