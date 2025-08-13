Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 is currently live in India. The Independence Day-themed sale started on August 13, with discounted prices for the latest iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models. The iPhone 15 models and iPhone 14 are also listed with price cuts during the sale. Flipkart has partnered with different lenders to offer payment discounts for customers purchasing iPhone models during the sale. Further, shoppers can avail exchange discounts, payment-based offers and no-cost EMI deals.

The 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 16 is priced at Rs. 67,499 in the Flipkart Freedom Sale, instead of the original launch price of Rs. 79,900. The iPhone 16 Plus is offered for Rs. 77,499 for the base 128GB variant, instead of Rs. 89,900. Similarly, the newly launched iPhone 16e is listed for Rs. 50,900 for the 128GB model, down from the launch price of Rs. 59,900

The Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 is promising up to Rs. 5,000 off on payments made using Canara Bank, HSBC, and Yes Bank cards and EMI transactions. There are no-cost EMI offers and exchange discounts. Flipkart Plus members can redeem SuperCoins to maximise savings during the sale. Flipkart Axis Bank credit card users will also get additional cashback on their purchases.

The online marketplace is offering several limited-period offers on products. The sale is available on Flipkart's Minutes platform as well.

Here Are Some of the Top iPhone Deals Available During the Flipkart Freedom Sale

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.