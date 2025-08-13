iPhone 14 was launched in India in 2022, featuring Apple's A15 Bionic chip. The same handset is now available for purchase in the country at a discounted price through Vijay Sales. The e-commerce website is also offering up to Rs. 3,500 off for purchases made using select bank cards. Shoppers can also avail of additional exchange discounts and EMI offers. The iPhone 14 features a 6.1‑inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. It has a dual rear camera unit and a 12-megapixel selfie shooter.

iPhone 14 Price Drops to Rs. 51,900

Vijay Sales has listed the iPhone 14 at Rs. 51,900 for the base 128GB storage model, down from its listed price of Rs. 59,900. The 256GB and 512GB storage models are available for Rs. 54,900 and Rs. 64,900, respectively.

The e-commerce website is offering a Rs. 1,000 discount for customers purchasing the handset using ICICI Bank cards or SBI Card credit cards and EMI transactions. This would bring down the effective starting price of the iPhone 14 to Rs. 49,900.

However, buyers with an HDFC Bank card can get up to Rs. 3,500 instant discount on full swipe and and EMI transactions. No-cost EMI options for the iPhone 14 start at Rs. 8,332 per month, while the standard EMI options start at Rs. 2,496 per month.

The iPhone 14 was released in September 2022 with a starting price of Rs. 79,900, but the company slashed the price to Rs. 69,900 after the launch of the iPhone 15 series.

Apple stopped selling the iPhone 14 via its website earlier this year following the launch of the iPhone 16e. It is currently available for purchase on Amazon and Flipkart with a starting price tag of Rs. 61,499 and Rs. 52,990, respectively.

iPhone 14 Specifications

The iPhone 14 has a 6.1‑inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. Under the hood, it has an Apple A15 Bionic SoC alongside up to 512GB. It has a dual rear camera unit featuring a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. For selfies and video chats, it has a 12-megapixel shooter at the front.

The iPhone 14 offers Face ID via its front-facing TrueDepth Camera and has an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance. It is claimed to deliver up to 26 hours of video playback time on a single charge.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.