Technology News
English Edition

iPhone 14 Price in India Drops to All-Time Low on Vijay Sales: Price, Specifications

Here's how much the 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage variants of the iPhone 14 cost on Vijay Sales.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 August 2025 11:13 IST
iPhone 14 Price in India Drops to All-Time Low on Vijay Sales: Price, Specifications

Apple stopped selling the iPhone 14 through the company's official website earlier this year

Highlights
  • Apple stopped selling iPhone 14 through the company's official website
  • No cost EMI options start at Rs. 8,332 per month
  • iPhone 14 has a 6.1‑inch Super Retina XDR OLED display
Advertisement

iPhone 14 was launched in India in 2022, featuring Apple's A15 Bionic chip. The same handset is now available for purchase in the country at a discounted price through Vijay Sales. The e-commerce website is also offering up to Rs. 3,500 off for purchases made using select bank cards. Shoppers can also avail of additional exchange discounts and EMI offers. The iPhone 14 features a 6.1‑inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. It has a dual rear camera unit and a 12-megapixel selfie shooter.

iPhone 14 Price Drops to Rs. 51,900

Vijay Sales has listed the iPhone 14 at Rs. 51,900 for the base 128GB storage model, down from its listed price of Rs. 59,900. The 256GB and 512GB storage models are available for Rs. 54,900 and Rs. 64,900, respectively.

The e-commerce website is offering a Rs. 1,000 discount for customers purchasing the handset using ICICI Bank cards or SBI Card credit cards and EMI transactions. This would bring down the effective starting price of the iPhone 14 to Rs. 49,900.

However, buyers with an HDFC Bank card can get up to Rs. 3,500 instant discount on full swipe and and EMI transactions. No-cost EMI options for the iPhone 14 start at Rs. 8,332 per month, while the standard EMI options start at Rs. 2,496 per month.

The iPhone 14 was released in September 2022 with a starting price of Rs. 79,900, but the company slashed the price to Rs. 69,900 after the launch of the iPhone 15 series.

Apple stopped selling the iPhone 14 via its website earlier this year following the launch of the iPhone 16e. It is currently available for purchase on Amazon and Flipkart with a starting price tag of Rs. 61,499 and Rs. 52,990, respectively.

iPhone 14 Specifications

The iPhone 14 has a 6.1‑inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. Under the hood, it has an Apple A15 Bionic SoC alongside up to 512GB. It has a dual rear camera unit featuring a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. For selfies and video chats, it has a 12-megapixel shooter at the front.

The iPhone 14 offers Face ID via its front-facing TrueDepth Camera and has an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance. It is claimed to deliver up to 26 hours of video playback time on a single charge.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 14

iPhone 14

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great camera quality in daylight
  • iOS ecosystem and ease of use
  • Bad
  • Dated design and notch
  • Very similar to iPhone 13
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 review
Display 6.06-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Price in India, iPhone 14 Price, Apple, Vijay Sales
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Design Officially Teased Ahead of Launch on August 20
Honor Magic V Flip 2 Launch Date Set for August 21; Design, Colour Options Revealed

Related Stories

iPhone 14 Price in India Drops to All-Time Low on Vijay Sales: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Check Deals on Smartphones During Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Price, Design, and Key Specifications Leaked
  3. Vivo V60 With 50-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Debuts in India at This Price
  4. Book Tickets to Watch PM Modi's Speech on Independence Day This Way
  5. JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
  6. Perplexity Reportedly Offers to Buy Google Chrome for $34.5 Billion
  7. Flipkart Independence Day Sale Starts Soon: Deals on Laptops Revealed
  8. Realme P4 Series Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch on August 20
  9. iQOO Z10 Lite 4G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: See Price
  10. What Is the 'Goldilocks Zone' Where Planets Could Support Life?
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Price in India Drops to All-Time Low on Vijay Sales: Price, Specifications
  2. Honor Magic V Flip 2 Launch Date Set for August 21; Design, Colour Options Revealed
  3. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Design Officially Teased Ahead of Launch on August 20
  4. Perplexity Reportedly Offers to Buy Google Chrome for More Than Its Own Valuation
  5. Raphael Domjan Nears Solar Flight World Record with 8,224-Metre SolarStratos Journey
  6. Singapore Researchers Build Maple Seed Drone with Record 26-Minute Flight
  7. NASA’s Curiosity Rover Spots Ancient Coral-Like Rock on Mars
  8. Habitable Zone Explained: The ‘Goldilocks Zone’ Where Life-Friendly Planets May Exist
  9. Robot 'Wavy Dave' Fools Crabs, Gets Attacked in Mating Claw Contest
  10. One Piece Season 2 Teaser Out: Know When and Where to Watch Season 2 Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »