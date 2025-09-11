Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 will offer the iPhone 14 at a discounted price, the company has revealed. During the sale event, the e-commerce will offer the September 2022-launched iPhone 14 under Rs. 40,000 in India. The sale is confirmed to begin on September 23 and will offer several electronics at a relatively low price. Apart from the iPhone 14, Apple's last year's iPhone models will also be available at a discount. Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit and debit cardholders will be eligible for a 10 percent instant discount, too.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025: Offers on iPhone 14 in India

Flipkart has updated its mobile app to reveal the discounted price at which the iPhone 14 will be available in India during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025. Interested buyers will be able to grab the iPhone 14 at Rs. 39,999 with bank discounts.

Currently, the base variant of the iPhone 14 with 128GB storage is available on the e-commerce platform at Rs. 52,990. Launched in September 2022, the base option of the handset was priced in India at Rs. 79,900 at the time of its debut. It is offered in Blue, Midnight, Purple, Starlight, and (PRODUCT) RED colourways.