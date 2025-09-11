Technology News
iPhone 14 Under Rs. 40,000: Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale Deal Revealed

Flipkart has just revealed what could be the biggest deal of its upcoming Big Billion Days Sale, starting September 23. The iPhone 14 is available for under Rs. 40,000.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 11 September 2025 20:45 IST
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 will offer iPhone 14 (pictured) at a discount

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 will offer the iPhone 14 at a discounted price, the company has revealed. During the sale event, the e-commerce will offer the September 2022-launched iPhone 14 under Rs. 40,000 in India. The sale is confirmed to begin on September 23 and will offer several electronics at a relatively low price. Apart from the iPhone 14, Apple's last year's iPhone models will also be available at a discount. Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit and debit cardholders will be eligible for a 10 percent instant discount, too.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025: Offers on iPhone 14 in India

Flipkart has updated its mobile app to reveal the discounted price at which the iPhone 14 will be available in India during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025. Interested buyers will be able to grab the iPhone 14 at Rs. 39,999 with bank discounts.

Currently, the base variant of the iPhone 14 with 128GB storage is available on the e-commerce platform at Rs. 52,990. Launched in September 2022, the base option of the handset was priced in India at Rs. 79,900 at the time of its debut. It is offered in Blue, Midnight, Purple, Starlight, and (PRODUCT) RED colourways.

Display 6.06-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
