Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale have now commenced for their respective subscribers in India. The festive sales offer lucrative discounts, bank offers, exchange deals, coupon discounts, and more, on a wide range of products across categories. Shoppers who are looking to upgrade their smartphones can find some great deals on handsets from top brands such as Apple, Motorola, Nothing, OnePlus, Oppo, Samsung, and Xiaomi. Several iPhone models are currently listed at considerably lower rates than their usual market prices.

Amazon and Flipkart Sale: Deals on iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 15, and iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Deal: This iPhone deal is one of the most lucrative offers on Flipkart, live during the Big Billion Days Sale. The price of the iPhone 14 128GB variant has been slashed to Rs. 39,999. This translates into a discount of Rs. 39,901 over the handset's launch price of Rs. 79,900.

However, do note that the effective sale price includes a bank discount of Rs. 2,000, which will be applicable on transactions with eligible bank cards.

iPhone 15 Deal: To begin with, the iPhone 15 is listed with a decent discount on Amazon. The handset was launched in 2023, priced at Rs. 79,900 in India for the 128GB storage variant. Currently, the handset usually retails for Rs. 59,990. As part of the Great Indian Festival Sale, the e-commerce giant has rolled out a price drop on the handset, bringing down its cost. (Buy here)

Shoppers can also avail of a 10 percent instant discount on SBI Debit, Credit Card, and Credit Card EMI transactions. Combined, both of these offers lower the price of the iPhone 15 to just Rs. 43,749.

iPhone 16 Deal: Meanwhile, the iPhone 16's price has officially been lowered to Rs. 69,900 following the launch of the iPhone 17 series. During the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, the handset can be purchased for Rs. 51,999, with direct discounts.

On top of this, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit and debit cardholders can also get a 10 percent instant discount, further lowering the price of the handset.

In case you are confused between the iPhone 16 deal on Flipkart and Amazon's iPhone 15 offer, you can read more about it here.

iPhone 16 Pro Deal: While the iPhone 16 Pro has been discontinued by Apple, it is still available for purchase on e-commerce platforms, depending on the availability of stock. Initially priced at Rs. 1,19,900 for the 128GB model, it can be purchased for Rs. 74,900.

In addition to the price cut, Flipkart has also rolled out a discount of Rs. 5,000 on select card transactions, reducing its effective sale price further.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Deal: The iPhone 16 Pro Max is available for purchase at an effective price of Rs. 89,999 for the base variant with 256GB of onboard storage, during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. This price includes a direct price cut and a bank discount of Rs. 5,000.

However, buyers must have an eligible card to avail of the latter. To recap, the handset was priced in India at Rs. 1,44,900 at launch.

